Admit It: You Want a Swimsuit With Your Name On It

If you saw Kylie Jenner‘s King Kylie swimsuit on Instagram or Snapchat last weekend and thought, Damn … I think I need one of those? it’s ok: no judgment. Personalization is perhaps the defining trend of 2016 so far, with brands inviting you to put your stamp on everything from Gucci bags to workout leggings.

Swimwear is no different, and we’ve tracked down the best places to buy custom swimsuits right now, whether you’re into discreet monograms or in-your-face block lettering that effectively screams your name (or whatever else you want to put on there). Click through the gallery to shop them all.

