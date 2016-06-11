Admit It: You Want a Swimsuit With Your Name On It

If you saw Kylie Jenner‘s King Kylie swimsuit on Instagram or Snapchat last weekend and thought, Damn … I think I need one of those? it’s ok: no judgment. Personalization is perhaps the defining trend of 2016 so far, with brands inviting you to put your stamp on everything from Gucci bags to workout leggings.
Swimwear is no different, and we’ve tracked down the best places to buy custom swimsuits right now, whether you’re into discreet monograms or in-your-face block lettering that effectively screams your name (or whatever else you want to put on there). Click through the gallery to shop them all.
Private Party
This LA-based line is the culprit behind the infamous "King Kylie" suit; they offer a host of pop-culture inspired suits (all in the same super-high-cut one-piece style). If you want a personalized one rather than one with, say, Drake or Beyoncé lyrics on the front, though, you'll have to email them at info@shopprivateparty.com and allow one to two weeks delivery time.
Hot Sauce Swimsuit, $99; at Private Party
Bruna Malucelli
You may recognize these suits from the Instagram feeds of Bella Hadid, Hannah Bronfman, and, oh, just about every other It girl/influencer you follow. The cut is still '90s-inspired, but it's a little more forgiving than the Private Party version, and the script lettering (up to 11 characters) is an elegant choice.
The Bay My Name Swimsuit, $249; at Bruna Malucelli
J.Crew
The retailer's Monogram Shop offers three-initial lettering on 13 bikini bottom styles, either in classic block letters or in diamond insignia (the preppy-looking style in which the middle initial is larger than the rest). At $10 flat, it's an affordable way to get some subtle personalization into your beach wardrobe, and while J.Crew prompts you to enter your name, there's nothing stopping you from gaming the system and getting, say, LOL instead.
Surf Hipster Bikini Bottom, $40; at J.Crew
J.Crew
String Hipster Bikini Bottom, $40; at J.Crew
J.Crew
Seamed Bikini Boy Short, $40; at J.Crew
Kini Swimwear
This Aussie-based bikini line is all about customization: for tops, there are 13 different choices, including bandeau, underwire, and bralette, while for bottoms, options include skinny, retro, and high waist. You can add side ties or hip buckles, change the placement of straps, and swap out prints and colors for tops, bottoms, and straps. They also offer a two to three week turnaround time, international shipping, and a 14 day return or exchange policy (the latter of which is a pretty sweet deal for anything customized).
Aztec Bralette Bikini, $95; at Kini Swimwear
Kini Swimwear
Slide Triangle Bikini, $95; at Kini
Kini Swimwear
Sports Luxe Love Swimsuit, $103; at Kini