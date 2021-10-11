14 Sites To Shop For Stylish Jackets, Coats & Outerwear Essentials

Scroll To See More Images

Tis the season to buy a new coat. One that’s actually cute and will actually keep you warm! I often find the perfect outerwear that manages to offer both isn’t so easy to come by, so I’ve rounded up a list of where to buy coats online to make your fall and winter shopping that much smoother. Plus, I need help deciding which coat on this list I should buy for myself.

When I think of hardcore parkas, brands like Mackage and Canada Goose come to mind. When I want something a little more trendy, Apparis and Noize are my usual go-tos. That said, you’ll often find me snagging some of my best coats on sale at major retailers like Verishop, Macy’s and Nordstrom! When it comes to the wide world of outerwear, the options are almost endless—and truthfully, that’s kind of overwhelming.

But don’t stress! Rest assured, your perfect coat or jacket vendor is somewhere on this list, whether you’re seeking a chic vegan leather puffer, a faux fur piece in a statement hue or something you can wear day in and day out when the weather drops below 32°.

Below, shop our very favorite places to buy coats online—plus the picks I wish would magically appear in my closet.

If you want impeccable faux fur in a rainbow’s array of hues, Apparis needs to be your one-stop shop for outerwear. I’m a fan of their vegan leather puffers and hem-based faux wool shearlings as well, but nothing beats their classic Pluche faux fur made from recycled fibers. The Stella is my current obsession.

Mackage is an OG BCB (Bougie Coat Brand, duh) known for incredible leathers and flattering silhouettes that actually keep you warm when it’s -10° and you just need to run some errands. Turn to them for everything from light down jackets to full-on parkas, always with an elevated flair. The Trish is a perfect Exhibit A.

Alo recently launched an array of jackets and coats for their first-ever holiday outerwear campaign starring Kendall Jenner. To me, this makes perfect sense! I love throwing on a chic coat to jazz up my daily attire of leggings and workout clothes, so Alo is now my go-to for my entire fall/winter wardrobe. Expect the Sherpa Trench and Stunner Puffer Jacket to be best-sellers.

If a sustainable, cruelty-free brand serving up all sorts of outerwear is your jam, you’ll be head over heels for Noize. Not only does their collection with mega-influencer Tezza drop this week, they’ve already got a wide selection of trendy-yet-timeless pieces to choose from on site. A classic wool coat in the color of the season? Sign me up for the Sloane in shade Clover.

With renown craftsmanship 60 years in the making, Canada Goose makes outerwear that’s built to last and keep your warm. If you find your perfect fit, it just might be the last coat you ever buy! While you simply can’t go wrong with one of their more timeless parkas or down jackets, I’m here to make a case for the trendy Junction Pastels Parka in Meltwater. Apologies to florals for spring, but pastels for winter really do feel groundbreaking!

If you want a trendier look to rock this fall and winter, Revolve most definitely has you covered, with outerwear options from stylish brands like Mackage, Toast Society, A.L.C. and more. Talk about endless options! I’m a big fan of Toast Society’s puffer options, so don’t be surprised if you see me in the Pluto Puffer soon.

Carbon38 is known for their activewear, but have you browsed the outerwear section lately? Obsessed! Whether it’s their in-house brand (I die for this Teddy Trench Coat) or an option from Sweaty Betty, Canada Goose or Blanc Noir, you’re bound to find something you can dress up with your going-out looks or down with your everyday basics.

Reformation doesn’t do heavy-duty outerwear, but they do have a stylish selection of jackets and coats for fall that I can’t get enough of. Think classic silhouettes in upgraded patterns and colorways that add a playful punch. Would Elle Woods not rock the Lester Coat in Pink?! It feels like an obvious essential for me.

Duh, Nordstrom is a great go-to if you want tons of options for outerwear brands. And this season’s online selection is poppin’! With brands like The North Face, Zella, Bernardo Canada Goose, you’re always guaranteed a good deal and the chance to snag the coat of your dreams for less during a sale. Right now, I’ve got my eyes on this Hyalite Hooded Down Jacket as my potential everyday puffer.

For pretty much everything these days, I check Verishop before I buy anywhere else. And surprise surprise, they have a wonderful range of outerwear! Coats and jackets by CAALO, Unreal Fur and my personal favorite for making a statement, Andreeva, are all at the ready. For a seemingly classic option that’s not so classic after all (it’s sustainable, reversible and convertible!) this CAALO Down Coat is a no-brainer.

Um, need I remind you that Amazon carries one of the most famous coats of the last decade?! The Orolay Thickened Down Jacket is basically the coat that broke the Internet, and it can be yours in any of 13 colorways for just $160. That said, Amazon’s The Shop by Shopbop carries cute outerwear from brands like Apparis, A.L.C., Parajumpers and more.

Another department store to hit up before you decide on your OTC (One True Coat) is Macy’s. Their selection is always strong, and you can often snag a damn good deal! Shop rain coats, trenches, faur fur, teddy coats, wool options and of course heavy-duty down parkas for winter all on the Macy’s site. I love this Steve Madden option for many reasons—namely the high-shine finish, flattering waist detailing and under-$100 price tag.

Uniqlo’s super-slim Ultra Light Down material put their packable puffers and jackets on the map as some of the best layering pieces of all time, so of course they’ve earned a spot on this list. If you don’t have one, you need one. From there, building your outerwear wardrobe is a breeze and you can opt for more statement styles like this Seamless Down Short Coat in grapey purple.

Bernie is Bernardo’s sustainable sister brand, with trending silhouettes made entirely from recycled materials. From shaggy peacoats with statement lining to longline quilted French Terry styles, they know exactly what you need to up the ante on your outerwear collection. Someone stop me before I buy this Quilted Vegan Leather Coat for all my fall layering fantasies.