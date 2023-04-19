Here’s Where To Buy BTS Lightsticks & Wave Your ARMY Bombs At The Next Concert

Scroll To See More Images

ARMY, Listen up! If you plan to go to a BTS concert, here’s where to buy BTS’ lightstick AKA an ARMY Bomb to show off your love for the members.

Bangtan Sonyeondan, better known as BTS or The Bangtan Boys, was formed in 2013 with members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The boyband captured the heart of millions with their fanbase affectionately called ARMY, which stands for Adorable Representative MC of Youth. The K-pop group’s accomplishments catapulted them to the top of the Billboard Charts, two Grammy nominations and multiple American Music Awards and MTV Video Music Awards wins. They were also named TIME’s Entertainer of the Year 2020. In 2022, BTS released an anthology album, Proof, of their nearly decade-long career. The single from the album, “Yet to Come” promises there will be more amazing things to come ahead for BTS. The septet finished their concert in Busan for a showcase for the bid for the 2030 World Expo in October 2022, and it might be the last time that they perform together in a while since the members are enlisting in the mandatory military service.

However before they all join the military, some members have announced different performances and tours. J-Hope performed a groundbreaking headlining set at Lollapalooza in July 2022, where he was the first K-Pop act to headline the Chicago Festival. In February 2023, Suga announced his first solo tour, the Agust D Tour, which will run from April 2023 to June 2023 and will span the United States, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, South Korea and Japan. ARMYs sold out Suga tickets to the Agust D Tour before they went on general sale, but tickets can still be bought on reputable ticket sites found here.

The staple to any BTS concert or performance is an ARMY Bomb. If you’ve watched any BTS concert videos (especially the emotional “Young Forever” London Wembley performance), you’ll see a wave of lightsticks proudly waving for the seven boys. Often during shows too, they’ll ask for ARMY to do a humungous ARMY Bomb wave, which is always a pretty sight to see.

So where can you buy the BTS lightstick and ARMY Bomb in time for Suga’s concert? Read more below.

Where to buy the BTS lightstick and ARMY Bomb

Where can you buy the BTS Lightstick and ARMY Bomb? You can find an official ARMY Bomb through BTS’ official store on Weverse Shop. Though usually, they sell out each time the K-Pop store drops them online. You can also find official ARMY Bombs at BTS concerts and events at the merchandise booths. Due to BTS’ extreme popularity, there are also usually separate express booths where they only sell ARMY Bombs and they sell out very quickly before the concert, too.

You can also buy the BTS ARMY Bomb on reputable resale sites like Amazon

. By using your Amazon Prime account, you can ensure that you get your ARMY Bomb in two days.

The current ARMY Bomb

version is the Map of The Soul Special Edition which was created especially for the Map of The Soul Tour in 2020 that was canceled due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Though, ARMY was proudly using Map of The Soul Special Edition ARMY Bombs and Version 3 ARMY Bombs during the Permission to Dance On Stage concerts and the Busan 2030 World Expo. ARMY Bombs also come with photocards of all 7 seven members, a strap and a pouch to store your light stick.

To ensure that your ARMY Bomb is authentic and not fake, you can connect the ARMY Bomb to the Official BTS Official Light Stick App which has a Concert Mode that will sync up to the music during a BTS concert when you input your concert seat. Or, you can also use self-mode where you can control the colors and brightness. Official BTS ARMY Bombs can also connect to Weverse where you can watch BTS music videos and the ARMY Bomb will sync to the video.

Where to buy BTS lightstick and ARMY Bomb decorations

If you want to go all out with your BTS ARMY Bomb, you can also decorate it to show your love for your bias (favorite member) or OT7 (love for all the members). Fans show their artistic talent with their ARMY Bomb. You can glam it out with stickers, ribbons, decals, and gems to show your Borahae (I Purple You) pride. Here are our favorites from Etsy.

SUGA biases will absolutely love this decal for their ARMY Bomb. It’s a great accessory for his Agust D tour and shows how much you love his alter ego and scream the lyrics to “Daechwita.”

Keychains

This cute ribbon will capture the hearts of OT7 ARMYs everywhere and shows support for the group in such an elegant way.

BTS and Line Friends collaboration BT21 is an adorable line of characters made by each member of the group. Decorate your ARMY Bomb with Koya, RJ, Shooky, Mang, Chimmy, Tata and Kookie with this cozy and homemade crocheted ARMY Bomb cover.

After the concert, you must definitely show your ARMY pride on display. With this ARMY Bomb Display Stand you can show off your ARMY Bomb with the boy group’s official logo in the comfort of your own home.

BTS Albums

If you don’t want to wait in long merch lines for BTS albums to get photo cards, poster and postcards, take a look at Target and their exclusive albums.

Suga’s new album D-Day will be released on April 21, 2023. This is his first full-length album, however, he has released previous mixtapes Agust D and D-Day under his alter ego Agust D. He will be embarking on a world tour in support of this tour.

Face by JIMIN

Jimin released his first album Face on March 24, 2023. The mini album includes the single that will go down in history forever “Like Crazy.” The song peaked at number 1 on the Billboard 100, making Jimin the first K-Pop solo act to top the chart.

Indigo by RM

RM’s debut studio album Indigo was released on December 2, 2022. Though it’s his debut studio album, RM has released solo material in the past in his previous mixtapes mono. and RM. The album visits his artistic process and his vulnerabilities and contains a multitude of collaborators such as Anderson .Paak, Erykah Badu, Colde, Paul Blanco, Mahalia, Tablo of the K-Hip Hop group Epik High, Kim Sawol, youjeen and parkjiyoon.

On October 28, 2022, Jin released the single “The Astronaut” which was co-written by his friends in Coldplay. He told fans at the Busan 2030 World Expo Bid before his military enlistment, “I was able to work together with someone that I’d always really liked, so I’ll be releasing a new song. I’ve filmed a lot of different things recently, and there’s still a lot of [content] left to film, so I hope you’ll enjoy all of it.”

Proof is the ultimate compilation and anthology of BTS’ work since their 2013 debut. It includes songs from all their albums as well as two new songs “Yet to Come” and “For Youth.”

