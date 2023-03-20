8 Beach-Friendly Sandals That Will Guarantee a Fashionable Trek on Sandy Grounds

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

A sandy beach will greet you unlike no other, with a deep breath to take in the aroma of the sea, a collective of good energy around you, and… hot sand that will have you slipping on your sandals just as fast as you kicked them off after spotting the first sight of the seashore. Before you go on tiptoeing your way to your chosen sunbathing spot on the beach, it’s only fitting you consider making your Summer debut in sandals that will overpower those gloriously hot grounds and have you galavanting through the boardwalk in style.

Getting your footwear rotation sunshine ready signifies flip-flops are a given as are slide and thong sandals. And with the resurgence of the ‘90s aesthetic in fashion, we of course wouldn’t shy away from including platform sandals too. Below, you’ll find a line-up of beach-friendly sandals that will ensure a comfortable trek across the boardwalk, down the sandy shorefront, and will fit just right for activities at sunset.

Dolce Vita Dasa Slide

Raffia sandals will soon make their annual summertime appearance, and when they do, you may firstly notice the material dominating the entire silhouette. Dolce Vita’s Dasa Slide is only eclipsed in raffia at the vamp, with a bamboo buckle that adds personality to the soft-neutral slip-on pair.

Rocket Dog Crush Wedge Flip Flop

It doesn’t get more Y2K than this. The chunkier the platform the better, and with the thick thong style, Rocket Dog’s Crush Wedge Flip Flop exudes ‘90s energy at its prime. The wedge of the sandal angles out just enough to properly shape the foot, eliminating any sort of clacking sounds as you frolick down the boardwalk.

Havaianas Slim Crystal Flip Flop

At this point, Havaianas might as well become trademarked as a beach sandal staple. If you don’t own a pair by now, consider reaching for the Havaianas Crystal Flip Flop embellished with a single gem on each shoe. Your tan and pedicure will only catch the light even more so against these Havaianas sandals’ iridescent straps.

Birkenstock Arizona EVA Sandal

Birkenstock’s Boston Clogs had their moment, and now it’s time to give the Arizona Eva Sandal a chance. This water-proof sandal comes in an array of colors; bright neon, lilac purple, and metallic gray to mix and match or add some vibrancy to your beach wear. They’ll come with you to the beach, the pool and liven up the grounds of the Tiki hut you visit on vacation.

J/Slides Squish Sandal Beach Slide

Once you slip your feet into the J/Slides Squish sandals, you’ll feel as if you just took a step into the clouds. Pink and orange hues have ranked as one of the most appealing colorways to coordinate, and now the brand brings the color trend to comfortable slip-on slides that feature a just over an inch of platform height.

Vagabond Courtney Platform Flip Flop

If you haven’t noticed already, flip flops have gotten a chic rendition. Vagabond’s Courtney Platform Flip Flops set it off with leather thong straps, an in-between platform finish and a cushiony insole. I’m all for the vintage aesthetic these sandals have put on display.

Tory Burch Miller Cloud Sandal

Metallics never disappoint, especially when Tory Burch incorporates the hue into its signature logo medallion across its range of beachy sandals. The Miller Cloud Sandal’s contoured rubber sole elevates the flat shoe for added support. Though if you prefer a rather relaxed silhouette, the Tory Burch Double T Sport Slide Sandal is just as polished.