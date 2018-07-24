23 Under-the-Radar Artists to Shop (and Follow) Online

Shortly after signing the lease on my first post-college apartment, I decided it was probably time to buy some art. I’d spent the previous several years stocking up on Pinterest DIY projects—budget decor that looked appropriate (impressive, even) for a college apartment, but felt out of place in the elegant home I aspired to create.

The only problem: It was my first post-college apartment. I was broke AF.

Though I dreamt of filling my tiny Brooklyn home with the likes of Roy Lichtenstein and Edgar Degas (two of my favorite artists from high school art history class), I knew I had neither the means nor the contacts to acquire art so renowned. So, as I always did in times of home-decor-inspo need, I turned to Pinterest. And I found all kinds of artists whose work intrigued me—better yet, artists whose work I could actually afford.

Several years have passed since I first searched for art on Pinterest, and I now own two Tyler Spangler pieces—plus a handful of work from other illustrators, too.

I’m not made of money, so I typically follow artists for a long, long time on social media before committing to buying a new piece. At its worst, that habit forces me to save a few dollars when I’m even slightly on the fence about buying something; at its best, it offers my Instagram feed some delightful (and much-needed) diversification.

Here, you’ll find 23 under-the-radar artists who routinely create incredible, interesting art that usually costs a couple hundred bucks (or less!). Feel free to shop their work—or, if you just feel like window-shopping, you can always follow them on Instagram.