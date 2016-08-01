How to Apply Bronzer the RIGHT Way: Video

Whether it’s the dead of winter and you’re desperate for a healthy glow, or the middle of summer and you want to fool the world into thinking you’re a devout sun worshipper, bronzer can have a powerful impact. But whether that impact is natural-looking or not depends on the products you choose and your technique. And there is a technique.

Here, MAC senior artist Chantel Miller shows you to how to apply bronzer the right way because when it comes to not looking muddy, messy, or like a 2008 version of a Kardashian, knowledge is power.

Watch the video above and when you’re done, shop the exact products she used, below.

Give Me Sun Mineral Compact Powder, $32; 138 Brush, $53; Cheeky Bronze Mineral Compact Powder, $32