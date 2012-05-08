‘Where The Wild Things Are’ x Opening Ceremony Collection: A Look Back At Maurice Sendak’s Legacy

StyleCaster
Susie G
by
Sad news in the literary world today my friends: Where the Wild Things Are author Maurice Sendak passed away this morning in Connecticut at the age of 83 years old, due to complications of a stroke, according to MSNBC. No doubt that we’ve indeed lost one heck of a writer and an illustrator from the world’s collective pool of awesome creative talent.

To pay homage to the late great Maurice, we wanted to revisit the special collaboration between one of our favorite fashion brands on the international block and the acclaimed author’s children’s-book-gone-film Where the Wild Things Are, back in 2009, directed by the always quirky Spike Jonze who managed to create a visually-stunning live-action movie. Taking inspiration from those furry creatures from the book and the screen, Opening Ceremony put together one monster of collection, complete with faux fur, playsuits and claw-heavy jewelry from designer darling Pamela Love.

Even though the items are no longer for sale, we definitely love to remember how exciting it was to see a fashion-forward boutique brand tap into their inner 6-year-olds to create some pretty daring fashions.

Click through the slideshow above to see some of our fave pieces from the Opening Ceremony x Where the Wild Things Are capsule collection.

Which fuzzed– and/or clawed–out piece is your favorite? Let us know by dropping a line in the comments section underneath!

1 of 20

Opening Ceremony x Where the Wild Things Are

Photo: Opening Ceremony/Opening Ceremony

Douglas Bomber Jacket

Photo: Opening Ceremony/Opening Ceremony

Judith Outdoor Vest

Photo: Opening Ceremony/Opening Ceremony

Max Sweatshirt

Photo: Opening Ceremony/Opening Ceremony

K.W. Boxy Coat

Photo: Opening Ceremony/Opening Ceremony

Pamela Love Carol Ring in Brass

Photo: Opening Ceremony/Opening Ceremony

Alexander Mini Skirt

Photo: Opening Ceremony/Opening Ceremony

Pamela Love Max Single Charm Necklace

Photo: Opening Ceremony/Opening Ceremony

Ira Military Jacket

Photo: Opening Ceremony/Opening Ceremony

Pamela Love Feather Crown in Bronze

Photo: Opening Ceremony/Opening Ceremony

Douglas Motorcycle Jacket

Photo: Opening Ceremony/Opening Ceremony

Pamela Love Max Charm Bracelet

Photo: Opening Ceremony/Opening Ceremony

Ira T-Shirt Dress

Photo: Opening Ceremony/Opening Ceremony

Pamela Love KW Bracelet

Photo: Opening Ceremony/Opening Ceremony

Max Suit

Photo: Opening Ceremony/

Pamela Love Douglass Metal Cuff in Silver

Photo: Opening Ceremony/

Bull Shawl Jacket

Photo: Opening Ceremony/

Pamela Love Carol Headband

Photo: Opening Ceremony/

Ira Full Skirt

Photo: Opening Ceremony/

Pamela Love Douglas Feather Necklace

Photo: Opening Ceremony/

