‘Where The Wild Things Are’ x Opening Ceremony Collection: A Look Back At Maurice Sendak’s Legacy

Sad news in the literary world today my friends: Where the Wild Things Are author Maurice Sendak passed away this morning in Connecticut at the age of 83 years old, due to complications of a stroke, according to MSNBC. No doubt that we’ve indeed lost one heck of a writer and an illustrator from the world’s collective pool of awesome creative talent.

To pay homage to the late great Maurice, we wanted to revisit the special collaboration between one of our favorite fashion brands on the international block and the acclaimed author’s children’s-book-gone-film Where the Wild Things Are, back in 2009, directed by the always quirky Spike Jonze who managed to create a visually-stunning live-action movie. Taking inspiration from those furry creatures from the book and the screen, Opening Ceremony put together one monster of collection, complete with faux fur, playsuits and claw-heavy jewelry from designer darling Pamela Love.

Even though the items are no longer for sale, we definitely love to remember how exciting it was to see a fashion-forward boutique brand tap into their inner 6-year-olds to create some pretty daring fashions.

Click through the slideshow above to see some of our fave pieces from the Opening Ceremony x Where the Wild Things Are capsule collection.

Which fuzzed– and/or clawed–out piece is your favorite? Let us know by dropping a line in the comments section underneath!