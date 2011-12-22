Where To Spend Your Holiday Loot

If you’re anything like us you’re sitting in your bed counting your holiday cash and gift cards like a mobster while trying to figure out where to spend it. Instead of stalking websites and awaiting emails from various discount sites — we’ve decided to do the work for you with a list of amazing spots where you can spend your holiday cash!
- Edition01 – You can receive up to 60% off designer duds like Donna Karan, Vera Wang, Doo.Ri and more. You’ll also be able to score some pretty cool style.com collaborations like the Proenza Schouler tee or the Alexander Wang sunglasses.
- Rafael Cennamo – Serious sample sale alert, which means massive goodies! Rafael Cennamo is holding a sample sale at 141 W. 36th St — 22nd floor. With savings up to 75%-80% off retail and sizes 2-14 you’ll be sure to find something spectacular!
- CoSTUME NATIONAL – 50% off awesome pieces at the store on 160 Mercer Street. Let us know what amazing pieces you find!
- Tracy Reese – The designer has teamed up with Fashion Fights Cancer to offer all of us a seriously chic bag at a bang-for-your-buck price of $40. Available online or at the Tracy Reese flagship in NYC (pictured).
- Mr.Porter – A little something for the gentleman out there! Mr.Porter is having a huge sale. I’m talking Marc by Marc Jacobs and Gant Runnger discounted to under $100.
- Theory – We’re pretty big fans of Theory over here — anything from Theyskens’ to their regular dresses. They’ve got up to 50% off men, women’s and Theysken’s — so get to shopping!
- Zara – One of our favorite fashion hot spots starts their semi-annual sale on 12/23. It’s sure to be good! So go and grab some great coats and sweaters at a nice discount!
- TopMan – TopMan is having a half price sale right now. So get to shopping gents!
- TopShop – Starting tomorrow the fast-fashion retailer that keeps us all stylish will be having a sale. No word on how much of a discount but it’s sure to be good!
- Saks – One of our favorite stores — Saks Fifth Avenue is having a two day designer sale. Sale ends on December 27th. You can score some great designer pieces at up to 70% off.
We’ve got something for any shopper. Whether you’re looking for an excuse to get out of the house or stay bundled up in bed you now know where to shop. Got a sale you know about? Drop us a line in the comments section below and we’ll add it. Keep checking back because our list will keep growing!