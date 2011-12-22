Where To Spend Your Holiday Loot

If you’re anything like us you’re sitting in your bed counting your holiday cash and gift cards like a mobster while trying to figure out where to spend it. Instead of stalking websites and awaiting emails from various discount sites — we’ve decided to do the work for you with a list of amazing spots where you can spend your holiday cash!

Edition01 – You can receive up to 60% off designer duds like Donna Karan , Vera Wang , Doo.Ri and more. You’ll also be able to score some pretty cool style.com collaborations like the Proenza Schouler tee or the Alexander Wang sunglasses.

You can receive up to 60% off designer duds like , , and more. You’ll also be able to score some pretty cool style.com collaborations like the tee or the sunglasses. Rafael Cennamo – Serious sample sale alert, which means massive goodies! Rafael Cennamo is holding a sample sale at 141 W. 36th St — 22nd floor. With savings up to 75%-80% off retail and sizes 2-14 you’ll be sure to find something spectacular!

Serious sample sale alert, which means massive goodies! Rafael Cennamo is holding a sample sale at 141 W. 36th St — 22nd floor. With savings up to 75%-80% off retail and sizes 2-14 you’ll be sure to find something spectacular! CoSTUME NATIONAL – 50% off awesome pieces at the store on 160 Mercer Street. Let us know what amazing pieces you find!

50% off awesome pieces at the store on 160 Mercer Street. Let us know what amazing pieces you find! Tracy Reese – The designer has teamed up with Fashion Fights Cancer to offer all of us a seriously chic bag at a bang-for-your-buck price of $40. Available online or at the Tracy Reese flagship in NYC (pictured).

The designer has teamed up with Fashion Fights Cancer to offer all of us a seriously chic bag at a bang-for-your-buck price of $40. Available online or at the Tracy Reese flagship in NYC (pictured). Mr.Porter – A little something for the gentleman out there! Mr.Porter is having a huge sale. I’m talking Marc by Marc Jacobs and Gant Runnger discounted to under $100.

A little something for the gentleman out there! Mr.Porter is having a huge sale. I’m talking and discounted to under $100. Theory – We’re pretty big fans of Theory over here — anything from Theyskens’ to their regular dresses. They’ve got up to 50% off men, women’s and Theysken’s — so get to shopping!

We’re pretty big fans of over here — anything from Theyskens’ to their regular dresses. They’ve got up to 50% off men, women’s and Theysken’s — so get to shopping! Zara – One of our favorite fashion hot spots starts their semi-annual sale on 12/23. It’s sure to be good! So go and grab some great coats and sweaters at a nice discount!

One of our favorite fashion hot spots starts their semi-annual sale on 12/23. It’s sure to be good! So go and grab some great coats and sweaters at a nice discount! TopMan – TopMan is having a half price sale right now. So get to shopping gents!

TopMan is having a half price sale right now. So get to shopping gents! TopShop – Starting tomorrow the fast-fashion retailer that keeps us all stylish will be having a sale. No word on how much of a discount but it’s sure to be good!

Starting tomorrow the fast-fashion retailer that keeps us all stylish will be having a sale. No word on how much of a discount but it’s sure to be good! Saks – One of our favorite stores — Saks Fifth Avenue is having a two day designer sale. Sale ends on December 27th. You can score some great designer pieces at up to 70% off.

We’ve got something for any shopper. Whether you’re looking for an excuse to get out of the house or stay bundled up in bed you now know where to shop. Got a sale you know about? Drop us a line in the comments section below and we’ll add it. Keep checking back because our list will keep growing!