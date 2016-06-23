A Guide to Exactly Where Zika Is Now—and Where It’s Headed

Since the World Health Organization declared Zika an international public health emergency in February, experts and amateurs alike have been trying to track the spread of the virus. While trying to locate exactly where Zika is being transmitted at any given moment can be a bitch because of its rapid spread and differing numbers from various sources, the WHO reports that as many as 61 countries and territories currently have local transmissions.
Below, check out a map and list of locations Zika is affecting now, may soon, or won’t at all.
Note: Not all countries are included on this map; major ones are included here, with details on each region below.
KEY
Areas with an outbreak of local Zika transmissions
Areas that may be at risk of a Zika outbreak
Zika-free areas
Where Zika Is Now
Asia
Laos, Thailand, Vietnam
Africa
Cape Verde
North America
Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Belize, Barbados, Cuba, Curaçao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Martinique, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Saint Barthélemy, Saint Lucia, Saint Martin, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saint Maarten, Trinidad and Tobago
South America
Argentina, Aruba, Bolivia, Bonaire, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guyana, Paraguay, Peru, Suriname, Venezuela
Oceania (island countries in the central and south Pacific Ocean not part of any continent)
American Samoa, Fiji, Kosrae, Federated States of Micronesia, Marshall Islands, New Caledonia, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Tonga
The FDA Approved an Experimental Zika Vaccine for Human Trial
Where Zika May Be Headed Next
Asia
Indonesia, Malaysia, Cambodia, China, Bangladesh, Philippines, Malaysia
Africa
Senegal, Gabon, South Africa, Democratic Republic of Congo, Zimbabwe, Cameroon
North America
Southern areas of the United States including Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Texas
Europe
France, Italy, Malta
Where Zika Is Not, and Isn’t Predicted to Be Anytime Soon
Europe/Eurasia
The majority of Europe—with the exception of the countries named above—and Russia, with the exception of its Black Sea coast, will likely not have a local Zika outbreak.
Asia/The Middle East
Other than certain countries in Southeast Asia and China, the majority of Asia is expected to be safe from local Zika outbreaks, including Japan, North and South Korea, Taiwan, and India. The majority of the Middle East, with the exception of the locations already noted, should also remain Zika-free.
Africa
The majority of African countries, except those named above, are expected to remain unaffected.
North America
United States: The majority of the continental U.S—save the Southern states previously mentioned—is predicted to remain largely Zika-free.
Canada
Greenland
Antartica
Oceania
Australia
New Zealand
Sources
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control
World Health Organization
Hokkaido University/Science Daily