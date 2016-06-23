A Guide to Exactly Where Zika Is Now—and Where It’s Headed

Since the World Health Organization declared Zika an international public health emergency in February, experts and amateurs alike have been trying to track the spread of the virus. While trying to locate exactly where Zika is being transmitted at any given moment can be a bitch because of its rapid spread and differing numbers from various sources, the WHO reports that as many as 61 countries and territories currently have local transmissions.

Below, check out a map and list of locations Zika is affecting now, may soon, or won’t at all.



Note: Not all countries are included on this map; major ones are included here, with details on each region below.

KEY

Areas with an outbreak of local Zika transmissions

Areas that may be at risk of a Zika outbreak

Zika-free areas

Where Zika Is Now

Asia

Laos, Thailand, Vietnam

Africa

Cape Verde

North America

Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Belize, Barbados, Cuba, Curaçao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Martinique, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Saint Barthélemy, Saint Lucia, Saint Martin, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saint Maarten, Trinidad and Tobago

South America

Argentina, Aruba, Bolivia, Bonaire, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guyana, Paraguay, Peru, Suriname, Venezuela

Oceania (island countries in the central and south Pacific Ocean not part of any continent)

American Samoa, Fiji, Kosrae, Federated States of Micronesia, Marshall Islands, New Caledonia, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Tonga

Where Zika May Be Headed Next

Asia

Indonesia, Malaysia, Cambodia, China, Bangladesh, Philippines, Malaysia

Africa

Senegal, Gabon, South Africa, Democratic Republic of Congo, Zimbabwe, Cameroon

North America

Southern areas of the United States including Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Texas

Europe

France, Italy, Malta

Where Zika Is Not, and Isn’t Predicted to Be Anytime Soon

Europe/Eurasia

The majority of Europe—with the exception of the countries named above—and Russia, with the exception of its Black Sea coast, will likely not have a local Zika outbreak.

Asia/The Middle East

Other than certain countries in Southeast Asia and China, the majority of Asia is expected to be safe from local Zika outbreaks, including Japan, North and South Korea, Taiwan, and India. The majority of the Middle East, with the exception of the locations already noted, should also remain Zika-free.

Africa

The majority of African countries, except those named above, are expected to remain unaffected.

North America

United States: The majority of the continental U.S—save the Southern states previously mentioned—is predicted to remain largely Zika-free.

Canada

Greenland

Antartica

Oceania

Australia

New Zealand

Sources

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control

World Health Organization

Hokkaido University/Science Daily