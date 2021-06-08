Here’s What Chris Harrison Plans to Do Next After His ‘Frustrating’ Exit From the ‘Bachelor’ Franchise

Members of Bachelor nation may be wondering where is Chris Harrison now that he’s no longer hosting shows in the Bachelor franchise. Well, according to sources who spoke to Us Weekly following his exit, Harrison is already looking ahead to his next opportunity.

“He’s been getting all kinds of offers on projects, so he’s hoping to lock something in soon,” an insider told Us Weekly on Tuesday, June 8—the same day Harrison confirmed his Bachelor exit. “He has a team who has been supporting him this entire time and is working on his next move,” the source continued. “He’s hosted other shows in the past so safe to say this isn’t the end of Chris Harrison hosting!”

Still, according to the insider, Harrison’s departure from the Bachelor franchise hasn’t been easy for the longtime host. “The whole situation is frustrating for him. Until things are settled legally and contractually, he can’t even plan his next steps,” the source explained, noting later that Chris “had been left in the dark over a lot of behind-the-scenes franchise decisions.”

This even includes ABC’s formal decision to let Harrison go on June 8, which reportedly “surprised” him. The decision came months after his controversial February 2021 response to season 25 winner Rachael Kirkconnell’s racism scandal. Rachael, the winner of Matt’s season, faced backlash at the time when photos resurfaced of her at an “Old South” Antebellum-themed party at Georgia College in 2018. Harrison later faced controversy after he defended Rachael, telling former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay to extend some “grace” to the season 25 winner despite her actions.

Ultimately, however, Harrison secured an eight-figure settlement with ABC as part of his exit. The former host confirmed his departure on Instagram, noting his gratitude to the members of Bachelor Nation.

“I’ve had a truly incredible run as host of The Bachelor franchise and now I’m excited to start a new chapter. I’m so grateful to Bachelor Nation for all of the memories we’ve made together,” he captioned a photo of himself from a Bachelor finale episode. “While my two-decade journey is wrapping up, the friendships I’ve made will last a lifetime.”

