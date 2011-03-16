Where in the World is Kristin Cavallari?

Sexing it up for little-known fashion brand Donna Mizani, that’s where! Earlier this week, StyleCaster’s Features Director Kerry Pieri got a chance to chat with Lauren Conrad about her new line. So, of course, that naturally led us to start reminiscing about vintage Laguna Beach episodes which led to the question we’ve all been wondering: where has Kristin been? Well, Perez Hilton found the half-naked reality star rocking some bad extensions in a short film for Donna Mizani.

If you’ve never heard of the line, that’s probably because the only press they’ve had has come from Lindsay Lohan, Lopez Tonight and Seventeen Magazine… just sayin’. I, for one, miss the days when Kristin used to obsess about Stephen Colletti (now of One Tree Hill fame) and fight with L.C. I think it’s clear from the video (below) that Lauren has come out the clear winner in the feud that started way back in Laguna Beach, but what do you think? Let us know in the comments.