Found: Kourtney Kardashian’s Geometric-Print Tote (For Less Than $100!)

All Photos: Courtesy of C. Wonder

What: A practical tote in a brand new, really fun geometrical print from C. Wonder—recently worn by the holy grail of casual weekend street style, Kourtney Kardashian.

Why: Every girl needs a useful weekend tote in her handbag caché, and it may as well be one in a really fun and bright, Spring-friendly print. A big bag like this provides so much freedom, especially on the weekends when you’re hopping around running errands. It can easily hold your wallet, your gym clothes, a change of shoes, and more—plus, it’s cute.

How: We love how Kourtney pulled out the navy tones of the bag with her chic matching set, and paired the whole look with classic nude pumps. But really, this is one Spring accessory that pretty much goes with anything–even when it doesn’t really match. It’s a stand-out piece all its own, and will make any outfit pop.

Printed stripe tote, $78; at C. Wonder