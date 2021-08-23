Here’s Where ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Is Filmed—& How Much It Costs to Stay There

If you’re a member of Bachelor Nation, you may have asked yourself: Where is Bachelor in Paradise filmed? And how can I stay at the resort Bachelor and Bachelorette alums slept, fought and made out?

Bachelor in Paradise premiered in August 2014 as a spinoff of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette that invites past contestants to Mexico to look for a second chance at love with each other. Here’s how Bachelor in Paradise works: The show starts with 20 or so alums from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette who meet with the hopes of forming a connection with each other.

At the end of each week, either the men or the women give out roses. Contestants who don’t receive a rose are sent home. The next week, more Bachelor and Bachelorette alums are invited to the season, and the gender who didn’t give out roses the previous week now have a chance to hand out roses to the contestants they’ve formed the strongest relationship with.

At the end of the season, the contestants are offered a chance to have an overnight date with no cameras or microphones (much like Fantasy Suites on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.) After the overnight dates is the finale, where contestants either choose to break up or get engaged. Like The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise also has an “After the Final Rose” special, where contestants reunite to hash out drama and update viewers on their relationship.

So that’s how Bachelor in Paradise works. But where is Bachelor in Paradise filmed and how much does it cost for viewers to stay at the same resort where contestants broke up and fell in love? Read about where Bachelor in Paradise films ahead.

Where is Bachelor in Paradise filmed?

So…where is Bachelor in Paradise filmed? Since season 2, Bachelor in Paradise has been filmed at the Playa Escondida Resort in Sayulita, a town in Vallarta-Nayarit, Mexico. (Season 1 was filmed at the Casa Palapa resort in Tulum, Quintana Roo, Mexico.) According to the hotel’s website, Playa Escondida is a secluded, beachfront resort surrounded by hills, a 350-foot coastline and covered with jungle. The resort is located 40 minutes from the Puerto Vallarta International Airport on the Pacific Coast of Nayarit, known as Riviera Nayarit, and is one mile from the town of Sayulita.

The resort offers horseback riding on the beach, yoga, surfing lessons, paddle boarding, whale and dolphin watching, hiking and bike trails, and golf. The hotel also has a spa that offers hot stone therapy, deep tissue massages, four hand massages and facials. The resort also has its own restaurant, which serves dishes like shrimp omelettes (served with local mountain coffee), enchiladas de pollo, mar y tierra (fresh baked lobster with a Sonoran beef filet), coquilles de jaques (giant seared scallops served on half shells with a buerre blanc saffron sauce), scampi (made with giant Mazatlan shrimp and a paprika butter), as well as vegan and vegetarian specialties.

The private beach includes complimentary boogie boards, hidden coves and a thatched beach bar (the same one Wells Adams bartends at on Bachelor in Paradise) that serves tropical fruit cocktails, smoothies and ice-cold beers. The resort also includes several pools, including an infinity edge pool and waterfalls, as well as multiple hillside jacuzzis. Guests can also practice yoga on the yoga platform, which is shaded by a thatched roof and is made of natural stone.

How to book a stay at the Bachelor in Paradise resort

So how can one book a stay at the Bachelor in Paradise resort? Well, rooms at the Playa Escondita Resort range from $150 per night to $600 per night, so they’re not cheap. Each room comes with either one or two beds, and can fit one to four people. Prospective guests can also search for rooms that include a jacuzzi, A/C, gold cart or kitchen. To book your stay at the Playa Escondida Resort, click here.

