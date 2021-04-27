Tristan Allegedly Contacted the Woman He Cheated on Khloé With the Day After True’s Birthday

Many are curious to know exactly when Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloé Kardashian with Sydney Chase—and it looks like the 23-year-old model is finally sharing the timeline of their alleged hookup.

On April 26, Sydney took to TikTok to clear up some details involving an interview from days earlier, in which she claimed that she and the NBA player, 30, hooked up in January 2021. The social media star insisted in the new TikTok clip that the allegations are true, but offered an apology for sharing private details about the athlete during the April 22 interview. “In this interview, I was asked a question by my friend Hayden which I answered honestly. However, I did disclose personal information about Tristan which I do apologize for because that’s not okay and I shouldn’t have done that,” Sydney said on TikTok. “However, me answering the question about our past relations, that is true.”

She continued, “We did have past relations. I then found out he was in a relationship and I ended things. In the interview, things got misconstrued while we were drinking. We first met in November 11 to be exact, and that’s when everything started.”

But the real bombshell came as Sydney, who has over 23 thousand followers on Instagram and counting, went on to reveal that Tristan was still in contact with her just one day after he celebrated his daughter True’s third birthday with her mom, Khloé. “The last time we had contact—besides when he messaged me after finding out about the interview—was the day after his daughter’s birthday party when he just got back home from Boston.”

The model’s comments come just days after her original allegations on an episode of the “No Jumper” podcast went viral. During the episode, Sydney and her friends—who call themselves The Blackout Girls—drank as they were interviewed by host Adam22. At one point, Sydney’s friend Hayden asks her, “How was Tristan Thompson’s d**k?” to which Syndey replied, “It was a peek-a-boo d**k but baby it was good.”

When asked when their hookup occurred, Sydney recalled their relationship took place sometime in January 2021. “We hung out multiple times. We did everything,” she said in the interview. “Everything was cool and he was talking to me. And I literally said ‘are you single?'”

According to her, the Boston Celtics player told her he was single and no longer in a relationship with Khloé. “I did not know he was in a relationship. He told me he was not in a relationship anymore,” she revealed. However, when Sydney eventually found out “he was not single,” it immediately led to her “cutting him off.”

