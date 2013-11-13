When To Spend, When To Save: 25 Shopping Tips From ‘Cheap Chica’ Lilliana Vazquez

Lilliana Vazsquez knows a thing or two about shopping. Since 2008, she’s been at the helm of CheapChicas.com, a site that’s dedicated to affordable fashion and everything that comes with it, and she often preaches her brand of frugal gospel on the “Today” show, “The Rachael Ray Show,” and NBC’s “New York Live.”

Vazquez is also an author, having just released The Cheap Chica’s Guide to Style, which is literally packed—it’s 325 pages—with fashion tips, advice, how-tos, lists, and so much more.

We caught up with the cheap chica to get her advice on one particular fashion conundrum we always find ourselves facing: When to spend, and when to save. Here, Vazquez offers 25 shopping tips that’ll help you decide when it’s worth shelling out cash, and when it’s worth hitting the fast-fashion circuit. Read on!

SPEND:



On something you’ll get a lot of wear from. Depending on what you do for a living and how you spend your free time, that could mean a smart suit or a Tumi carry-on if you travel a ton.

I love J Brand Jeans, which cost $200—a tough price to swallow. But not only do I wear them on a regular basis; no other jeans make my butt look better, and since I buy them in dark wash, they look good with just about any top in my closet.

An item that's perfectly tailored instantly looks expensive.

On classic colors. while a wardrobe of black, white. gray and tan may not sound thrilling, neutral shades are timeless and will be just as popular in 15 years from now. You can spice up a neutral outfit with a splash of color.

On outerwear. If chosen wisely, one good coats is all you need for seasons.

On quality materials and high-quality construction. A no-brainer.

On shoes in universal colors and styles , like a nude pump and black flat.

On a handbag in a neutral color.

On a nice wristwatch .

. On quality undergarments. These create a foundation for the rest of your clothes. If a bra cuts into your back or grapes the front, it’s not fitted properly and will distract from even the most gorgeous outfit. It’s worth it to buy pieces that enhance your individual shape and lay discretely underneath your clothes.

SAVE:

Still not sure about an item? Try these 5 other tips from Lilliana:



Wait for sales: Try prodding the sales associate for information about if and when that item will go on markdown. Then check back often!

Try bargaining: Depending on what type of store you’re in, there may be wiggle room in the asking price. Consignment stores in particular are willing to negotiate—this is one of my favorite ways to score designer deals!

Use a coupon: Many stores send out coupons to customers who are a part of their loyalty programs. Sign up for mailings and e-mail blasts.

Calculate the cost per wear: While you should never spend more than you’re comfortable with, it’s helpful to calculate the estimated cost per wear of an item by dividing the cost by the number of times you expect to wear it. The more you wear it, the “cheaper” it becomes.

Be loyal: Take advantage of loyalty program savings that high end department stores like Bloomingdale’s, Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue and Nordstroms offer, in which you receive points for every dollar you spend and are rewarded with gift cards when you reach a certain points total.