When They Were Young: Our Fave Designers As Little Tikes

We love taking a little trip back in the time machine to see what some of our favorite designers looked like before they “grew up.” All those years of sewing and sending look after look down the runway has got to take a toll on you — so seeing them as cute little tikes just makes our hearts soar. I don’t know about you, but I’ve hid all my baby pictures (I don’t want anyone to know that my hair was bleach blonde and down to my shoulders) but I’m glad these guys didn’t.

Click through the slideshow to see the adorable little nuggets and let us know in the poll below who you think takes the cute cake!

Photos via WWD