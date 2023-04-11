When Does ‘The Marvels’ Come Out? The Intergalactic Trailer Just Dropped

Scroll To See More Images

With the new trailer released and years after the announcement of the Captain Marvel sequel, every MCU fan is asking: when does The Marvels come out?

The project was announced in December 2020 by the President of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige and was slated for a November 2022 release but was later postponed. The film’s synopsis is as follows: “In Marvel Studios’ The Marvels, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as The Marvels.”

So with all this anticipation: When does The Marvels come out? Read more below to find out.

When does The Marvels come out?

When does The Marvels come out? The Marvels will come out on November 10, 2023. Kevin Feige announced plans for a sequel after the success of Captain Marvel at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019. Brie Larson was confirmed to return as Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel. Disney slated the film to be released on July 8, 2022, with Candyman director Nia DaCosta directing the sequel, making her the first Black woman to direct a Marvel film.

Who is in The Marvels cast?

Who is in The Marvels cast? Brie Larson was the first person confirmed to be starring in the Captain Marvel sequel as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel. At Disney’s Investors meeting in 2020, Kevin Feige revealed that Iman Vellani would reprise her role as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel after her starring role in the Disney+ show Ms. Marvel and Teyonah Parris as a grown-up Monica Rambaeu after she starred in the Disney+ Original series Wandavision in 2021.

Iman Vellani talked to STYLECASTER about the future of her character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe “We’re invested in these characters because of their motivations and because of who they are and their humanity,” she says. “We don’t relate to shooting webs or giant fists. The same people who made ‘Avengers: Endgame’ also had a hand in our show,” she says. “You have to trust that Marvel knows what they’re doing.”

In fact, she only knew that she would be in a starring role in The Marvels minutes before it was announced at Disney’s Investor’s day. “It was a night shoot when they were announcing everything at Disney Investor Day. Right before they announced The Marvels cast, I get a text from Disney PR, I get a text from Brie Larson and I get a text from our producers all at the same time saying I’m in the movie and then they announced it on the screen,” she recalled to Variety. “I was like, “Thank you.” I had a hunch I was going to be in it, but more of a cameo role, not an actual main character, so it was cool.”

As a Marvel rookie, she also was in awe about working with the most powerful women in Marvel.

“Standing next to them, sharing a screen with them is so empowering. I didn’t want to be the one to continually just gush over them, so I had to hold back a little bit, because they took it very seriously, and I’m just like, ‘Oh my God, I’m in a movie.'”

For Brie Larson, she’s sworn secrecy under the veil that is protecting the Marvel spoilers (looking at you, Tom Holland). In an interview with Uproxx, she’s stoked for what viewers will see of her character in the sequel. “The thing that I love about Marvel, is that they continue to reinvent. They continue to do the thing that you just would never think would be possible in these films. And they’re not afraid to go there. So I’m super excited about what we did. I think there are some huge personal achievements of mine that I’m really excited about sharing, but you know, it’s fun to have a bit of a secret. And it’s fun to know that, when this film comes out, people are going to be delighted. And I get to keep that to myself for a little bit longer.”

Teyonah Parris is also looking forward to see the growth of her character after Monica Rambeau attained her powers through being in the Scarlett Witch’s hex in Wandavision. She told The Playlist, “When I got the role, I knew that Monica Rambeau carried many titles throughout her comic book legacy and so we don’t know which way she’ll go in the MCU or what the cards may hold for her in this universe, but there are lots of possibilities based on her comic book history. So yeah, I’m excited that fans are excited to know and learn more about who she is and where she’s going to go.”

Zawe Ashton was casted as the film’s villain of Dar-Benn in 2021. Samuel L. Jackson also reprises his role as MCU favorite Nick Fury as well as his furry-yet-out-of-this-world friend Goose the Flerken cat. Ms. Marvel’s Saagar Shaikh, Zenobia Shroff and Mohan Kapur reprise their roles as Kamala’s family members, Aamir, Muneeba and Yusuf. Korean actor Park Seo-joon is cast in an undisclosed role as well as Caroine Simonnet and Jessica Zhou. Daniel Ings will also be playing Ty-Rone.

Who is directing The Marvels?

Who is directing The Marvels? Nia DaCosta directed The Marvels, and she is the first Black woman to direct a Marvel film and everyone in the cast gushed over working with her. She’s also a huge fan of the Marvel universe and vows to make the movies incredibly fun.

“I like to call myself Marvel trash,” she confessed to Roxane Gay in an interview with Inverse. “Actually, my friends call me that. I will go see all the movies. Even if it’s bad, I’m like, “Well, there are some good things about this.” I grew up with the comics. I grew up watching the Spider-Man cartoon and the Fantastic Four. I knew a lot about the Marvel universe in general.” She continued, “This is my third movie in four and a half years, and that’s too much. I’m trying to put less significance on my worth through work. That helps me shoulder that pressure because I’m also thinking, “Am I a good friend? Am I a good sister? Am I living in the right city?” I also try to come at it like, I’m a fan. I’m doing the best I can as a fan as well as a creator and storyteller.”

She worked very hard to intertwine the three character’s story arc. “A lot of what we’ve been thinking about is what part of the journey do we need to see for each of them? How do we honor the part of the story they’re at in terms of the canon, while also within our story making them equal? My research was going into the history of Carol Danvers first and foremost, because it is a crazy wild ride, what they did to her in the comics in the ‘80s. And then with Monica, she’s really fun, her origin story and her introduction in the comics. I tried to not get overwhelmed because, as with most comic book heroes, there are like seven different origin stories and there’s different power sets that kind of contradict and don’t really overlap well. It was really choosing what’s been established already in terms of the MCU and then what’s going to work, most compellingly, for our story. You read enough so you can stop reading, in a way. To get through the day and to get through this movie I am just like, “I’m doing a cool job. It’s really great that I like my job a lot.” Every so often, I’ll have a “Holy shit, I’m making a Marvel movie” reminder to myself.”

Teyonah Parris reunited with Nia DaCosta after they worked on the 2019 horror film Candyman. “I just love her point of view. I love her sensibilities, her visual sensibilities,” Teyonah told Collider. “She’s so smart. I was excited to work with her then and then when I heard about The Marvels, I mean, it’s history. She’s making history. She’s amazing and I can’t wait for the world to see all of the awesomeness that is Nia DaCosta.”

The actress continued, “As far as her actors, I feel like she took, and has taken, even as we started building towards The Marvels, great care to hear our feedback on who this character is, what story we’re trying to tell and finding ways to – I mean, most of the time when I say, ‘Hey, I’m thinking this,’ she’s already thought it and is thinking it and has been working on ways – she was like, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah. I was gonna get to that. There’s this, this and this that I’m thinking about for that moment.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, well, okay!’ So I love that she’s always thinking ahead and that I always feel very welcome to go and talk with her and to hash out story points and character arcs and development.”

Captain Marvel herself also praised Nia DaCosta’s directorial skills. ” I can’t say enough about how incredible our director, Nia DaCosta, is and what an honor it was to work with her, what an immense talent she is, how much I just feel like she’s the future,” she told Uproxx. “And I could also say that, when I read the script for the first time, I couldn’t believe what I was reading. I was like, this is bonkers.”

Iman Vellani goes as far as saying that Nia DeCosta is her “favorite human ever.” She told Variety, “I think she’s so talented and so caring and considerate. She’s very much an actor’s director. Like after she gets a take she wants, she’s like “This is yours. Do whatever you want. Anything we haven’t tried, just do it.” She would always give positive reinforcement, even if she didn’t have any notes. She’s be like “That little thing you did with your hand, I really liked that.” And I’m like, “Oh, wow. She noticed!” She really cares and checks up on you.”

What is The Marvels about?

What is The Marvels about? The Phase 5 MCU movie unites three superheroes who have a big connection to each other. As we learn from the teaser trailer released on April 11, 2023, the three exchange places whenever they use their powers after Monica Rambeau touched an intergalactic force, a wormhole linked to the Kree revolutionary. They must team up together to find out about what’s going on and as well to save the universe.

We see a continuation from Wandavision in the trailer after Monica was recruited by a Skrull in the post-credits scene after the first season. “I was sent by an old friend of your mother’s. He heard you’d been grounded, he’d like to meet with you.” She’s in space with Nick Fury when she’s turns into Kamala Khan, who as an Avengers fangirl, freaks out about seeing Nick Fury in space. When Kamala is showcasing her powers, she switches places with her idol Carol Danvers and she’s left at an unknown location and she’s left to finish off Captain Marvel’s fight with none other than the hungry Goose (an Easter egg from the post-credits scene of Ms. Marvel.)

Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel and Wandavision are available to stream on Disney+. Here’s how to watch them for free.

