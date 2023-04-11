When Is Ryan Seacrest Leaving ‘Live’? His Last Day Is Fast Approaching

With the news that he’ll be departing the popular daytime talk show after six years, the answer to the question of when Ryan Seacrest is leaving Live with Kelly and Ryan is sooner than you think.

Seacrest became a co-host on Live With Kelly and Ryan in 2017 after Kelly Ripa’s former co-host, Michael Strahan, left the show after four years in 2016. Seacrest is also an executive producer on the show. “Not only is Kelly Ripa one of the most talented live hosts in broadcast TV, she’s also become a very dear friend to me over the years. It’s consistently been my privilege and pleasure to work alongside Kelly with all her incredible talents, charm and humor – whether hosting the Disney Christmas Day Parade special with her a decade ago or guest co-hosting alongside her on ‘Live,’ it’s always just been easy and fun to share a set with her, and we have a blast,” Seacrest said in a statement at the time. “I’ve been so fortunate in my career to be a part of some incredible TV programs, and I’m excited to join daytime’s top entertainment talk show, and most importantly, I couldn’t think of anyone I’d rather share this new chapter with than Kelly Ripa – she’s a dream broadcast partner, and I can’t wait to start.” Here’s when his last day on Live will be after announcing he was leaving Live With Kelly and Ryan in February 2023.

When is Ryan Seacrest leaving Live With Kelly and Ryan?

When is Ryan Seacrest leaving Live With Kelly and Ryan? On Countdown to Oscars 95: The Red Carpet Live, the show revealed for the first time that Seacrest‘s last day as co-host will be Friday, April 14, 2023. “Nothing will change between the three of us, it’s just Ryan will get to have his coffee later,” said Ripa, per ET, who has hosted the show since 2001.

Why is Ryan Seacrest leaving Live With Kelly and Ryan?

Why is Ryan Seacrest leaving Live With Kelly and Ryan? Seacrest announced in an Instagram post on February 16, 2023, that he was leaving Live With Kelly and Ryan after almost six years as the daytime talk show’s co-host. “I’m going to miss my work wife and all the laughter we share,” he captioned a series of Instagram photos of him and his Live co-host, Kelly Ripa, over the years. “When I signed on to host Live in 2017 it was meant to be for 3 years, but I loved the job and working with Kelly so much that I extended my time and last year I made the decision to stay on for one more final season. I’ve been grateful to be able to share a cup of coffee with our viewers everyday, one of the best parts of the gig.”

In his post, Seacrest explained that he was leaving Live With Kelly and Ryan to focus on his jobs as the host of American Idol; his KIIS-FM radio show On Air with Ryan Seacrest; and Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, as well as his charity, Ryan Seacrest Foundation Studios. He also confirmed he was replaced by Ripa’s husband, Mark Consuelos. “I’ll be transitioning out of Live this Spring to shoot the 21st season of American Idol in LA, continue my radio show on KIIS-FM and Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve, and focus my summer on opening three more Ryan Seacrest Foundation Studios in pediatric hospitals across the country,” he wrote. “I’m looking forward to coming back to guest host in the future and Kelly, I promise to forever share my food photos, chicken eggs, and olive oil with you. And congratulations to my brother Mark, feel free to remodel my dressing room!”

Ripa also reacted to Seacrest’s exit news in her own Instagram post. “OK NOW we’re empty nesters. When your friends become work mates become family,” she captioned an Instagram photo of her and Seacrest. “Congratulations @ryanseacrest on surviving six winters in NYC! I’m proud of you and am forever in your corner. And @instasuelos welcome home, or to the contractual obligation phase of our relationship.”

Rumors began in February when a source told TMZ on February 16, 2023, of Seacrest’s announcement that he plans to move back to Los Angeles from New York City (where he moved to film Live With Kelly and Ryan) and plans to also start his own olive oil business. TMZ reported that Seacrest has his own property that produces olive oil and “it’s a passion that aligns with his passion for food.”

A source also told Page Six on February 18, 2023, that exhaustion from hosting Live With Kelly, as well as On Air With Ryan Seacrest affected Seacrest’s decision to leave Live With Kelly and miss an increasing number of episodes leading up to his announcement. “Some of Ryan’s absences created tension with everyone involved on the show,” the insider said. “But everyone cares about him and respects him and just wants to make sure he’s OK.” The source also confirmed that Ripa was well aware of Seacrest’s plans to leave long before he announced it. “They started talking about Ryan leaving last summer, and when they announced Ryan’s departure, both Kelly and Ryan wanted to put whatever issues — arising from the workplace and Ryan’s other responsibilities — they had behind them,” the insider said. The source continued, “They’ve known each other for 20 years and, regardless of recent strains, it is a real friendship.”

Another source told Page Six that Seacrest found the schedule of Live With Kelly “punishing” and hated living in New York City. “It’s not just ‘Live.’ Ryan has to travel to audition cities for Idol — they just went to Hawaii. It’s exhausting,” the insider said. The source continued, “It is hard doing ‘Live’ every day. It’s a grueling schedule. There are double tapings and he runs between his radio show and Live. He’ll have a 10-minute break and they’ll say, ‘Come and do some one-liners for the radio show.’”

The source also explained that Seacrest’s priorities have shifted away from work in recent years. “He’s not quite burned out, but he knows himself [and knows] he needs a break. In the last couple of years he’s valued his time off with his family and his loved ones,” the insider said. “Look, he originally signed up for three years [on ‘Live’] and then signed another three-year contract, so he really did enjoy doing the show.”

Who is replacing Ryan Seacrest on Live With Kelly & Ryan?

Who is replacing Ryan Seacrest on Live With Kelly & Ryan? Mark Consuelos, who is Ripa’s husband and has a history of filling in for the former American Idol host, will be taking over from Seacrest on April 17, 2023. “I couldn’t be more honored or excited,” Conseulos said during Countdown to Oscars 95: The Red Carpet Live.

