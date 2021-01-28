Will the Queen Be Stepping Down for Prince Charles After Her 95th Birthday? Here’s the Answer

For those wondering when the Queen is stepping down for Prince Charles, you’re going to enjoy this update. An insider tells People that the monarch has “no plans” of abdicating the throne to her son anytime soon.

It was previously rumored that Queen Elizabeth II was planning to allow her eldest son and heir, Prince Charles, to take the throne after her 95th birthday in April. Robert Jobson, author of Charles At Seventy, claimed on The Royal Beat that it was only a matter of time before the Queen’s abdication. “I still firmly believe when the Queen becomes 95, that she will step down,” he said during an episode for the True Royalty TV weekly program. But it seems this prediction may not be coming true, after all. On Thursday, January 28, a source close to the monarch told People that the Queen plans to continue serving as monarch.

“Neither her physical nor her mental health are waning,” the insider told the magazine. A second source noted that the Queen remains “well” and “in good fettle,” so much so that she is still horseback riding at the age of 94. (However, according to her head groom Terry Pendry, Her Majesty has switched from horses to ponies just to be on the safe side!)

People also reports that a spokesperson for the Prince of Wales office previously revealed that there have yet to be any discussions about the Queen’s abdication. “There are no plans for any change in arrangements at the age of 95—or any other age,” the spokesperson told the magazine.

Speculation about the Queen’s rumored plans to step down and hand off the crown to Prince Charles first began in 2018 after Jobson published his biography of the Prince of Wales. In it, he claimed that the Queen would “consider” giving up her throne to her eldest son at the age of 95. “One senior aide told me that the Queen has given the matter of her passing hears considerable thought and believes, that, if she is still alive at ninety-five she will consider passing the reign to Charles,” Jobson wrote.

As it stands, however, the only thing the Queen has in mind for her next lap around the sun is a big celebration. The Queen’s birthday plans are tentative due to the ongoing health crisis, but “the aspiration and the ultimate desire is to make it happen,” a senior aide told the Sunday Times on January 10. “The current plan is for the Queen’s birthday parade to go ahead in London as normal,” they explained, “with the acceptance that it may need to be adapted or scaled back depending on what guidelines are in force at the time.”

