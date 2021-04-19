Here’s Why Prince Harry May Delay His Return to California After Prince Philip’s Funeral

Following Prince Philip’s death, many are wondering when Prince Harry is coming back to California to be home with his wife, Meghan Markle. While the Duke of Sussex was previously expected to return to the U.S. as soon as Monday, April 19, some sources believe he may “delay” his homecoming until after the Queen’s birthday.

Queen Elizabeth II turns 95 on Wednesday, April 21, just days following her late husband Prince Philip’s funeral. Their grandson Prince Harry, 36, flew in from California for the funeral, which he attended on Saturday, April 17 after quarantining for eight days at Frogmore Cottage—his former home in the U.K., which he shared with his wife Meghan before their royal exit in 2020. The Duchess of Sussex, who is pregnant with their second child, remained home in California on doctor’s orders and watched the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral on television instead, as per People. Meghan also wrote a personal note for Philip and had it attached to the couple’s wreath at his funeral in her absence.

Although early reports suggested Harry was in a rush to return home to his pregnant wife and their 1-year-old son, Archie, one source now tells The Sun that he may remain in the U.K. for a couple more days to celebrate the Queen’s birthday, her first without Prince Philip by her side in over 70 years. On Sunday, April 18, the British paper reported that Harry’s return flight to Los Angeles was left “open” as he weighs the option of staying in England longer. As one source told the paper, “If all goes well, he could stay for the Queen’s birthday.”

As for how “well” things went, it seems that recent tensions among the royals following Prince Harry and Meghan’s Oprah interview were put on hold to honor Prince Philip on Saturday. During the tell-all, Harry acknowledged his strained relationship with his older brother, Prince William, telling Oprah: “The relationship is space at the moment, and, you know, time heals all things, hopefully. I love William to bits. He’s my brother. We’ve been through hell together, and we have a shared experience, but we were on different paths.” Following these comments, however, sources claim Harry and William were able to talk things through after their grandfather’s funeral.

Although the brothers walked separately behind Prince Philip’s casket during his funereal procession, the pair were soon spotted walking side-by-side alongside William’s wife, Kate Middleton following the funeral. Later, the brothers chatted alone together while Kate stepped away to speak with their cousin, Zara Tindall.