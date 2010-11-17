When Model Meets Nature: Go Behind The Scenes

In this behind the scenes glimpse of our latest editorial, Natural Selection, videographer Blake Martin depicts the ethereal beauty that will inevitably come forth when models and nature meet. Set to a soothing soundtrack from musician Corinne Callen’s latest album Blow The Cover, get lost in time with three beautiful models and check back tomorrow when the full editorial shot by Andrew Stinson launches. -Michelle Halpern



Credits:

Creative Director: Emily Finkbinder

Director and Videography: Blake Martin

Editing: Lauren Wolkstein

Music: Corinne Callen