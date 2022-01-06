Kylie Just Subtly Responded to Rumors She Already Gave Birth to Her & Travis’ 2nd Baby

Since her announced her pregnancy with baby number two, fan have had one question: When is Kylie Jenner due with her and Travis Scott’s second child?

Kylie and Travis, who have been dating on and off since April 2017, confirmed they were expecting a second child together in September 2021 with a 90-second Instagram video of them finding out the news. The video saw Kylie hold up a positive pregnancy test as Travis hugged her stomach. The post also included a clip of the couple with their daughter Stormi, who was born in February 2018, on their way to an OBGYN appointment, where they were told their baby was only

“a couple of days away from a heartbeat.”

So when is Kylie Jenner due? Rumors swirled on Christmas Eve 2021 that Kylie had already given birth when her older sister Kourtney Kardashian’s fiancé, Travis Barker, posted a photo of them watching the 2000 movie, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, with a baby bottle filled with milk in the corner. “Hi @travisbarker you can’t just post a pic of a baby bottle and be like ‘Imma just leave this here,'” fan account @kravis4ever captioned a repost of the photo. “Kylie HAD TO HAVE HAD HER BABY,” a user commented. Another claimed, “Kylie used those exact bottles when Stormie was little.” Other fans also noted that the bottle looked similar to the Comotomo baby bottle brand, a favorite of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Kylie, however, subtly shut down the rumors on January 6, 2022, when she posted an Instagram slideshow of her baby bump. The photos saw the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum in a white top knotted over her bare stomach and unbuttoned denim jeans. “i am woman 🎶,” she captioned the post. A few days before, on January 1, 2022, Kylie also debunked rumors she had already given birth when she posted a photo of her in a long green trench coat as she cradled her baby bump.

When is Kylie Jenner due?

So when is Kylie Jenner due? The answer is around February 2022. A source told People in August 2021 that the Kylie Cosmetics alum was already a “few months along.” Kylie is a few months along. She has a cute bump. She is beyond excited,” the insider said. “She has been wanting to give [daughter] Stormi a sibling for a while. She loves being a mom. She is thrilled that she and Travis are pregnant again. She has been enjoying her pregnancy in private. She has only spent time with close friends and family.” The source also noted that Kylie has been “enjoying her pregnancy in private.”

A source also told Life & Style in August 2021 that Kylie was three months along at the time, which would place her due date around February 2022. (Stormi was also born in February.) “Kylie is just past the three-month mark and the pregnancy is going smoothly,” the insider said.

The timeline matches when Kylie stopped drinking, according to a TikTok theory in August 2021. Two weeks before Kylie’s baby announcement, a TikTok theory about the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum’s secret pregnancy went viral. In a TikTok posted on August 11, user @carolinecaresalot shared evidence on why she thought Kylie was pregnant, which turned out to be true. The main receipts were videos and photos shared by Kylie and her friends for her 24th birthday on August 10. In comparison to her 22nd birthday, for which Kylie posted a photo of herself in front of massive “22” flower arrangement on a super yacht in the middle of the ocean, the E! personality instead hosted a small brunch and painting party with some friends for her 24th, which hints that something is different.

Though her low-key celebration could’ve been due to the pandemic, the TikTok user explained that none of Kylie’s guests, including her best friends Stassi and Victoria Villarroel, shared photos of videos of Kylie at her party. Instead, all of the posts from the party were of the food, paintings or other guests. Even Kylie’s older sister, Khloé, posted a photo of lights from the party but none of her younger sister. Kylie’s other older sister, Kim, also didn’t share a photo from the party and instead posted a throwback of her and Kylie when she was a kid.

Though none of her guests posted photos of Kylie from her party, Kylie did share a series of photos of herself on her birthday. The pictures showed in a skin-tight knit dress with a glass of wine in her hand as she posed in the backyard of her house. The photos showed Kylie with her light pink long acrylic nails. However, in a photo Kim shared on her Instagram of various hands and drinks, Kylie’s hand was seen with lime green tips, which hints that she didn’t take the photos of her birthday post on the same day as her birthday party.

The TikTok user was also suspicious of videos from Kylie’s Instagram Story on the day of her birthday, which showed her from the neck up. The theory also comes two months after Kylie and Travis confirmed they were back together with a romantic Instagram post from New York City.

As fans remember, Kylie kept her pregnancy a secret when she was expecting her first child, Stormi Webster, in 2018. During the Keeping Up With the Kardashians series finale in June, Kylie explained why she didn’t confirm her pregnancy until after she had given birth.

“I shared so much of my life,” Kylie said. “I was also really young when I got pregnant, and it was just a lot for me personally. I didn’t know how I would bring that to the public too and have everyone’s opinion. I think it was just something that I needed to go through by myself.

Kim also suggested that the decision was made to keep Kylie and her baby safe. “There were times when we would be driving and pregnant, and paparazzi would almost crash into our cars because they just wanted a picture,” Kim said. “Kylie really wanted to, I think, protect her safety, the baby, and have that just be a private moment.”

