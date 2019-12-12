Kendall Jenner Basically Confirmed Harry Styles Is Her Ex & Here’s When They Dated

We love when two outrageously good-looking celebs get together, but it’s exhausting in this case to keep wondering when Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles dated. The 24-year-old model and the 25-year-old singer sparked dating rumors back in 2016 after being spotted in St. Barts on vacation together, but never really confirmed their situationship. That is, until now.

In a new round of questions from Tuesday’s The Late Late Show, Kendall hinted big-time at their former romance—essentially confirming that these two were, indeed, an item for a time.

In an edition of “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts,” Kendall sat across from Harry—who was a guest host on the show that night—and asked the pop star some questions sent in by adoring fans. She went straight for the juiciest question to start off with: “Dying to know this. Which songs from your last album were about me?” (We’d put our money on Harry’s “Watermelon Sugar” single, but that’s just us.)

Harry looked honestly flabbergasted. “So I’d say track… ummm…” he said, obviously stalling. He couldn’t take the heat and went for a bite of cod sperm (an allusion to Harry’s fish friend on his latest “Adore You” track, maybe?) But later, Harry quips “Kendall, we’ve been friends for a while,” to which Kendall agrees. But what kind of friends, exactly?

Back in 2016, Kendall’s older sister Khloé Kardashian was convinced that she was dating the British star. “Do I think they’re dating? Yes,” she told Entertainment Tonight‘s Kevin Frazier. “I don’t know if they’re like boyfriend-girlfriend. Nowadays, I don’t know. People are weird with stuff. So, I don’t know their title. But I mean, they were in St. Barts together hanging out. So, to me, that’s dating.”

KoKo certified, folks. And if that isn’t enough to make you believe it, maybe the fact that Harry admitted to watching Keeping Up With the Kardashians for a glimpse of Kendall might sway you? He joked, “It was the one [episode] where you were eating the salads in the kitchen and then you were all shouting at each other.” Smooth, Harry.