When it Rains

Last year, England endured the worst spring and summer season since 1929. With an August downpour of over 40 percent higher than average, most designers were rained out, except for those who produced raincoat and hats, like Burberry. Christopher Bailey’s responsive to all the rain? His collection “Garden Girls,” inspired by women that are never daunted by a bit of mud and rain. Palettes of ochre, browns, and beiges are juxtaposed by untidy and scruffy resilience. Fashion has never looked so rough around the edges.

(1) Del Moro Felt Fedora with Ribbon, $185, at forzieri.com; (2) Ligne 6 Martin Margiela trench with waist tie, $675, at lagarconne.com; (3) Diane von Furstenberg emelina silk dress, $365, at net-a-porter.com; (4) L’Oreal elnett de luxe hair spray, $14.50, at luxuryparlour.com; (5) RingsEclectic oversized red stone ring, $130, at net-a-porter.com; (6) Donna Karan Collection open toe platform bootie, $265.50, at shopbop.com; (7) Marni acrylic and ribbon necklace, $505, at net-a-porter.com; (8) JONATHAN dirt texturizing paste, $14, at sephora.com; (9) Gap classic ribbed socks, $ 6.50, at gap.com; (10) Forever 21 h81 mocha hobo, $24.90, at forever21.com