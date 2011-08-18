When it Comes to Summer Style: Do The Boys Have us Beat?

Within the eternal battle of the sexes, fashion is usually an arena that the ladies have on lock. But several websites such as Highsnobette are claiming this summer the fellas have got us beat.

Evidence? New blogHot Guys On the Train, which captures cute boys in transit throughout the city. While I think this is a cool concept I don’t really see groundbreaking or even lust-worthy fashion. Maybe some lust-worthy dudes?

While I do believe, much to my delight, that there is a growing number of incrediblystylish men,gracing our city streets-in sheer numbers the ladies are the victors. For every ONE “Glenn O’Brien” I’ll find five potential “Carine Roitfeld’s.”

But click-click through the blog to see for yourselves. It’s a nice little treat with your morning coffee.