Rumors Are Already Swirling About Prime Day 2021 — Here’s What We Know so Far

If you’re not familiar with Amazon’s annual Prime Day sale extravaganza, it’s essentially the Black Friday of fall that you definitely don’t want to miss. Last year’s Prime Day event was a little different because the annual sale event was pushed back due to, well, everything that was happening in the world last year. Prime Day ran for two days straight in 2020, with plenty of the same massive price cuts we usually see across all categories, from home appliances to beauty, and opportunities to support small businesses. Now that we’re returning to a new normal, we’re all starting to wonder when is Amazon Prime Day 2021 going to happen?

TBH, we’re expecting Prime Day 2021 to run during the summer (historically, it’s been in July or August — not October like last year). Amazon has not confirmed or announced the date/dates for Prime Day 2021, but rumors are already swirling. Amazon has confirmed that Prime Day 2021 will happen in Q2 in an official press release, which means it’s most likely going to happen in June.

Of course, we don’t know anything for sure until Amazon officially makes the announcement but rest assured we’re keeping our eyes peeled and we’ll definitely be keeping you posted (you can also ask Alexa to keep you updated too). On that note, as you probably guessed, you do have to be an Amazon Prime member to get access to this enormous sale each year, so if you aren’t already, it’s probably the perfect time to sign up.

If you’re on the fence about committing to a year-long membership, but don’t want to miss out on the massive deals to come, though, Amazon always offers a free Prime trial, which will allow you to participate in Prime Day — and you’ll get access to all of the other benefits. If you decide to extend your trial and become a member (and you probably will) it’s only $119 per year.

If you can’t wait for Amazon Prime Day to start shopping some stellar deals ahead of the main event (pre-gaming, if you will), the shopping giant already has some incredible markdowns and an under-the-radar outlet with plenty of discounted items to shop right now.