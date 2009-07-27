When in Italy, do as the Italians do

Remember when you were embarrassed to be seen in public with your father because of his tiny bathing suit? …Oh, was that just me? Okay. Well, anyway, be embarrassed no more. Why? Because he stopped doing that, Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce gave bikini bottoms the okay this weekend.

Is it just us, or has there been an influx of celebrity fashion designers spending time living in the lap of luxury off the coasts of France and Italy this summer? We caught Karl Lagerfeld and Roberto Cavalli in St. Tropez and now we’re finding that Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce are relaxing on their boat in Portofino, Italy. What recession?

While the Karl sighting made us swoon, and the Segway that Cavalli was transporting himself in was a knee-slapper, Dolce & Gabbana have outdone themselves. Maybe not on the runway, but in real life, at least; we’re talking a bunch of middle-aged men in Speedos.

They’re all built, so it’s not terribly painful to look at. And they are in Italy. But, are those shaved chests we see? Whatcha guys doing? Matching your heads to your pecs? Nice.

We’re left wondering what the captain of that boat must be thinking. Don’t jump ship, maybe they’ll give you a free suit.