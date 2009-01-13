When every purchase counts

In times like these, it pays to know where your money is going.

We’re not naïve to think that just because the economy is tanking you will stop shopping.

But keeping track of where you spend your paychecks—in what fashion and on what fashion—can only put you ahead of the curve when it comes to maintaining confidence in your bank statements at the end of the month.

After a brutal face-the-music session with a financial advisor (ahem, my best friend from 4th grade), I decided that 2009 would be the year I take stock of my finances and get on the right path towards a bright future. After years of ignoring things like APR, missed payment notices, and confusing bank statements, I’ve finally gotten everything sorted and now know exactly what I have to do in order to stay in control.

This means I know exactly what I can and can’t afford, which helps motivate me to be incredibly selective when it comes to what I will add to my closet.

Thank you Nicolas and Olivier!! The pre-fall collections from Balenciaga and Nina Ricci (where designers Nicolas Ghesquiere and Olivier Theyskens reign, respectively), have provided me with two ensembles worthy of space in my budget.

If I am going to invest in clothing now, it will be a deconstructed fur trench that will keep me warm when I can’t pay my heat, and a simple frock, a beige fitted blazer and killer orange heels that will take me to everything from interviews to evening cocktails come springtime.

To see the entire collections, visit WWD:

Balenciaga

Nina Ricci



And click here for a WWD article that makes it seem like Theyskens isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.