Here’s When Michelle’s ‘Bachelorette’ Season Starts, Now That Katie’s Is Over

Now that Katie Thurston’s season is over, Bachelor Nation members want to know when The Bachelorette 2021 starts for Michelle.

Michelle Young, a 27-year-old teacher from Edina, Minnesota, was announced as the season 18 Bachelorette at The Bachelor season 25 “After the Final Rose” special with Matt James in March 2021. During the special, guest host Emmanuel Acho confirmed that 2021 will have two Bachelorettes from Matt’s season: Katie Thurston, who was eliminated in 10th place, and Michelle, who was the runner-up. Season 17 of The Bachelorette with Katie premiered in June 2021. But when can fans expect The Bachelorette 2021 to start with Michelle? We answer that question ahead.

When does The Bachelorette 2021 start for Michelle’s season?

So when does The Bachelorette 2021 start for Michelle’s season? According to Reality Steve, ABC plans to premiere Michelle’s Bachelorette season in the fall after Bachelor in Paradise, which premieres on August 16, 2021, and will air until late September or early October. This places the premiere of Michelle’s Bachelorette season in early October to mid October.

According to Reality Steve, Michelle started filming her season in July 2021 at the Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa in Indian Wells, California. Filming will move in August 2021 to the Semple Mansion in Minneapolis, Minnesota. This makes Michelle’s season the first season of The Bachelor or The Bachelorette since the current health crisis to film in more than one location. Reality Steve also reported Hometown Dates at contestants’ actual hometowns will also happen for Michelle’s season. As of early August, Michelle had filmed one or two rose ceremonies, according to Reality Steve.

As for what Michelle is looking for, in her bio for Matt’s Bachelor season, Michelle, who is a former Division I basketball player, described her “dream man” as someone who is “confident but not cocky.” “Admittedly, she is an over-worker and says she is here because she is ready to find love and a man with whom to start a family,” the bio reads. “As a partner, she describes herself as loyal, compassionate and supportive, and shows love through acts of service. Her dream man is confident but not cocky and will look at her as his equal in all things.”

The bio continues, “When Michelle’s not working, she loves to spend time with friends hiking and wine tasting. She is very adventurous in life and in appetite; she says that all of her favorite restaurants are local food trucks. Michelle has big dreams for the future and says she wants a man by her side that is supportive and driven to make the world a better place. She is looking for the superman to her superwoman.”

The Bachelorette season 18 cast, which was announced in July, includes more than 30 possible men for Michelle. Among them is a man who was a “Bachelor” in the franchise’s “Bachelor Live on Stage Tour” hosted by Becca Kufrin and Ben Higgins, as well as someone Michelle already may know. See the full Bachelorette 2021 cast for Michelle‘s season here.

