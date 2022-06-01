When Does Mercury Retrograde June 2022 End? Keep This Date In Mind

If you’ve been feeling dazed and confused over the past few weeks, it’s no shocker. Given the flurry of astrological activity over the past few weeks, it makes sense, which is why you’re probably wondering when Mercury retrograde June 2022 ends. Things are about to get so much clearer after Mercury goes direct on the morning of June 3. Yep, you read that right! Mercury’s second retrograde of 2022 is finally coming to an end and soon, you won’t have to deal with Mercury’s retro antics again until September 9. However, with one week left of this retrograde, there’s still so much more to learn, so don’t forget to make the most of what this experience has to teach you!

Mercury will officially change direction at 4 a.m. ET on June 3 ending a three-week long retrograde that started on May 10. What’s more, as Mercury was backtracking and scrambling all sorts of signals, Jupiter moved into Aries on May 10, Gemini season started on May 21, and we had a monster blood-moon-lunar-eclipse in Scorpio on May 16. In a nutshell, you might be feeling a little raw, excited and stuck all at the same darn time. You’ve been through so much, and with this retrograde *finally* coming to a close, you’re about to get a break from all the intensity.

With the sun in Gemini—the mutable air sign that is coincidentally ruled by Mercury—we are all amped up to share information and express ourselves until Cancer season begins on June 21. Now that Jupiter has left behind whimsical, ethereal and dreamy Pisces for fiery, feisty and competitive Aries, we are rearing to get ahead of the curve. The combination of Gemini season and Jupiter in Aries should point to full speed ahead momentum. As you experienced a game-changing full moon in Scorpio—an experience that sought to unearth your deepest feelings—you may feel somewhat confused. Thanks to Mercury retrograde, the planet of communication has not been firing on all cylinders, cloudiness with a dash of confusion is to be expected. If you’re having trouble making sense of whatever came up for you during eclipse season, keep in mind that everything will start to make more sense once Mercury stations direct.

Don’t feel guilty for being scatterbrained. Mercury retrograde is supposed to temporarily daze and confuse you, so don’t act like you were gonna be the only one to dodge its bewildering effects. When Mercury goes retrograde, the planet of intelligence wants you to look within and become more mindful of how you process data and how you communicate your findings. Pay attention to what comes up for you during Mercury retrograde, because you probably have unfinished business to deal with. During these seemingly tortuous three weeks, Mercury wants to go back to the beginning and retrace your steps. It wants you to fix the errors that have been holding you back and get a sense of closure from your past. You might despise how this retrograde manifests—often as miscommunications, unfortunate reply alls, bounced emails, missed flights, returning exes and mistakes—but in the end, there’s always a profound lesson hidden in the chaos.

As this Mercury retrograde comes to a close, don’t forget examine what occurred during the last three weeks. What did you learn about yourself? What mistakes were most prevalent? Did any communication issues come up? It is through these observations that you can move forward with more confidence and self awareness. Stop seeing Mercury Retrograde as a hindrance to your life, and see it as a quarterly pause; as three weeks to slow down and embrace introspection. Then, when Mercury finally goes direct, there’s nothing stopping you from getting out there and making your own magic!