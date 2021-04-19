Christopher John Rogers x Target Is Coming & We’re Not Worthy

When Target launched last summer’s Designer Dress Collection with LoveShackFancy, Cushnie and Lisa Marie Fernandez, I stayed up until midnight for the online launch and drove to the nearest store to shop it in person. I was over the moon! Now, the 2021 lineup has been announced and one brand stands out from the rest: Christopher John Rogers is coming to Target, y’all. If you didn’t just start clapping, what’s wrong with you?

I have never been so motivated to save money so I have the coin to shop. Christopher John Rogers didn’t just dive into fashion back in 2016—he cannon-balled, and that initial splash is still making waves. The 25-year-old designer has dressed everyone from Michelle Obama to Kamala Harris to Tracee Ellis Roth, and his refreshing use of color and shape has definitely inspired many designers double his age. Rogers won the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund award back in 2019, solidifying himself as a bona fide star on the rise.

Now, CJR is getting a well-deserved major retail collaboration, courtesy of Target and their Designer Dress Collection. Rogers’ eponymous label joins RIXO and ALEXIS for this season’s array of brightly patterned dresses.

The overall collection will feature 70 pieces available in sizes XXS-4X and promises to be as bright and cheery as possible, so hold a spot in your closet for a few statement dresses.

Jill Sando, Target’s Executive VP and Chief Merchandising Officer, emphasized that this season’s designers were chosen with care: “With this spring collection, we’re celebrating three incredibly talented and diverse designers, all while creating our most size-inclusive collection of original, quality dresses that we know our guests will love,” she said in a statement.

Don’t let my enthusiasm over CJR overshadow how excited I am for the other two designers in the collection—I adore RIXO’s silhouettes and the ALEXIS dresses I’ve seen in the first teaser shots look absolutely stunning. As for when we can see (and shop) the full range, all we know is that it’s dropping this spring online and in select stores. Last year’s Designer Dress Collection launched in June, for reference.

Until we can shop, it’s safe to say all of us will be freaking out with excited anticipation—including Christopher John Rogers himself. “Been holding this one in for a while!” he wrote on Instagram, sharing a peak at a gorgeous floral frock he claims is “inspired by archival couture and vintage floral seed packaging.” TBH, I’ve never wanted a summer dress more.