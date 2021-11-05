Kim & Pete ‘Got Flirty’ After Their Makeout on ‘SNL’—Here’s When They Officially Started Dating

Since rumors of their relationship, fans have wanted to know when Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson started dating and whether their kiss on Saturday Night Live had anything to do with their romance.

Kim guest hosted SNL—which Pete stars on as a cast member—on October 9, 2021. The episode saw Kim and Pete kiss during a sketch where they played Aladdin and Jasmine from Disney’s Aladdin, which led to speculation as to whether they were something more. A source told Us Weekly on November 5, 2021, that Pete was a “true professional” while Kim was the host of SNL, but it didn’t take long for “things” to become “flirty” between them after the episode ended. “He was a true professional the whole time they rehearsed and in between takes, but afterward things got flirty,” the insider said. “They exchanged numbers and Pete asked if Kim would like to hang out sometime, which she agreed to straight away.”

While SNL wasn’t the first time Kim and Pete met—they’ve “bumped into each other a few times through mutual friends” in the past—it was their first “real” opportunity to talk to each other. (Pete is also friends with Kim’s ex-husband, Kanye West. They were photographed at dinner together with Kid Cudi and Timothée Chalamet in 2019.) “SNL was their first real one-on-one opportunity to connect,” the source said. “She was actually quite nervous going into the performance.”

Despite Kim’s nerves, the insider noted that Pete “did a great job of calming her down and helping her find her confidence.” The source also claimed that Kim understood why so many celebrities—including Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale and Kaia Gerber—have dated Pete after she spent more time with him. “Kim could tell right away what the big fuss is about Pete,” the insider said. As for what attracts her to Pete, the source noted that Kim likes how the comedian has a “witty and laid back” personality but also has a “refreshing” and “insightful and fascinating take on life.” The insider continued, “He’s got an incredibly smart head on his shoulders.”

Kim and Pete were first photographed holding hands on a ride at Knott’s Scary Farm in California on October 29, 2021. Days later, they were seen on their first official date on the rooftop of Campania in Staten Island, New York, Pete’s hometown. They were seen on a second date a day later at Zero Bond in Manhattan. While Kim and Pete have yet to comment on their romance, a source told Us Weekly on November 2, 2021, that “things could turn romantic” between them. “No one really knows what is going on with Kim and Pete,” the insider said. “They are just friends right now, but things could turn romantic.”

A source also told Hollywood Life at the time that Kim and Pete saw “sparks” between them while filming SNL. “They were having a good time—you could see that there were sparks. You can tell they became quick friends while she was on the show,” the insider said. The source also added that, while Kim and Pete aren’t “officially boyfriend and girlfriend” yet, they do share “an attraction” to each other and are “weighing the options” as to whether to pursue a serious relationship.

