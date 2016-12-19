Here’s Empirical Proof That You Really Can Wear White All Year Round

Perhaps the second most disheartening thing to come out of last week’s announcement of the most-Googled fashion questions of 2016—after the revelation that people don’t understand how to cut the sleeves off their shirts (scissors, yo!)—is the discovery that we’re still stressing out about way-outdated fashion rules. Namely, when we can start to wear white.

The question came in at number five on the list, after queries about modeling, haute couture, wearing booties with skinny jeans, and the aforementioned sleeve dilemma, so apparently, it’s not as much of a relic of the past as we’d previously thought.

The idea that white should be worn exclusively between Memorial Day in late May and Labor Day in early September is said to have originated from the late 19th-century, when the upper classes took off to summer homes for the warmer months, leaving behind the grime of city life.

Today, with the wonders of modern laundry and the democratization of fashion in general, we don’t need to worry about reserving our palest pieces for just three-and-a-half months of the year. While you might not want to break out your white linen pants in February—unless of course you happen to live in Florida—a snowy white coat or cable-knit sweater is clearly seasonally-appropriate.

Below, see 30 outfits that prove you can wear white any time of year—and here’s to us finding something else to Google in 2017!