StyleCaster
Share

Here’s Empirical Proof That You Really Can Wear White All Year Round

What's hot
StyleCaster

Here’s Empirical Proof That You Really Can Wear White All Year Round

by
Here’s Empirical Proof That You Really Can Wear White All Year Round
30 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

Perhaps the second most disheartening thing to come out of last week’s announcement of the most-Googled fashion questions of 2016—after the revelation that people don’t understand how to cut the sleeves off their shirts (scissors, yo!)—is the discovery that we’re still stressing out about way-outdated fashion rules. Namely, when we can start to wear white.

The question came in at number five on the list, after queries about modeling, haute couture, wearing booties with skinny jeans, and the aforementioned sleeve dilemma, so apparently, it’s not as much of a relic of the past as we’d previously thought.

MORE: These Are the Most Popular Sneakers of 2016, According to the Internet

The idea that white should be worn exclusively between Memorial Day in late May and Labor Day in early September is said to have originated from the late 19th-century, when the upper classes took off to summer homes for the warmer months, leaving behind the grime of city life.

Today, with the wonders of modern laundry and the democratization of fashion in general, we don’t need to worry about reserving our palest pieces for just three-and-a-half months of the year. While you might not want to break out your white linen pants in February—unless of course you happen to live in Florida—a snowy white coat or cable-knit sweater is clearly seasonally-appropriate.

MORE: 50 Photos That Prove Nordic Girls Do Winter Best

Below, see 30 outfits that prove you can wear white any time of year—and here’s to us finding something else to Google in 2017!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 30
Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Fake Leather

Photo: Figtny

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Hallie Daily

Photo: Sea Of Shoes

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: LellaVictoria

Photo: Amanda Stas

Photo: Oracle Fox

Photo: Sylvie Mus

Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Haute Inhabit

Photo: Babes in Velvet

Photo: And I Get Dressed

Photo: Croptopia

Photo: Camila Coelho

Photo: Decade of Shades

Photo: Like the Yogurt

Photo: Lust for Life

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Nicolette Mason

Photo: A Portable Package

Photo: Awed By Monica

Photo: Style of a London Tall Girl

Photo: Kristy Who

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Mahryska

Photo: 1 Fine Dai

Next slideshow starts in 10s

How Do Your Favorite Celebrities Vote?

How Do Your Favorite Celebrities Vote?
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share