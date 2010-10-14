What’s Wrong With This Pic? Taylor Momsen Loves Guns

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE!
- Taylor Momsen is packing heat on the new cover of Revolver. Something tells me this is all for show and she still goes home and puts on all pink and anything glitter. (Revolver)
- Love Gossip Girl style but can’t afford the Matthew Williamson and Lorick yourself? Head style guy Eric Daman is launching a collection for Charlotte Russe. (AOL Stylist)
- Fashion people look down on musicians. They look down on celebrities. I don’t care about whether I sit on the front row I want to see art in its purest form, before a Barneys buyer separated it out. Kanye is so deep about the rather shallow world of fashion. (Vogue UK)
- Ooops, some stylist effed up. In the Love Chlo ads, Raquel Zimmermann is wearing a YSL belt. Still looks good though! (WWD)
- Coco Rocha’s apartment in the pages of Vogue is really quite elaborate. (Styleite)
DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET
- RT @PerryEllis Sorting through ad campaign images for next Spring 11… the pics are so sexy. Who doesn’t love a sexy pic?
- RT @annadellorusso 11th Rule – www.annadellorusso.com – http://twitpic.com/2xle72 Now Anna knows what Gaga feels like…
- RT @IsaacMizrahi Omg lunch at la grenouille. Saw manolo blahnik. THE MANOLO BLAHNIK it’s been ten years. He is gorgeous and the shoes! We need the MB museum! In case you were wondering where to lunch in order to see fashion celebs…
- RT @JohnnyGWeir I love a spontaneous crying fit when a song hits you just right. #Zhuravli Three words: “Don’t Think Twice” (Dylan)