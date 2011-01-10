What’s Wrong With Lara Stone’s Calvin Klein Collection Ad?

Let’s cut to the chase: Lara Stone looks downright scary in her new spring ad campaign for Calvin Klein. The dark shadows on her cheeks, clavicle and chest make her look beyond skinny almost like she’s heading into “malnourished” territory. I could be mistaken, but isn’t part of the appeal of using Lara as a campaign model the injection of a little sex appeal and femininity? If it’s skin and bones they wanted, she probably wasn’t the right girl for the job.

Stone is by no means plus-size, but she has spoken out in the past about the rejection she’s felt in the industry on the account of her “curves” (read: boobs), and how she sometimes tires of being called “the fat girl”. But whether she likes it or not, her gorgeous figure has skyrocketed her to modeling super-stardom, and lately it sounds that she’s at ease with her body, despite not being a size zero.

By the looks of the photograph, it’s not Lara’s fault that she appears so frail it seems that there are ample lighting tricks and Photoshop at play. But why would Calvin Klein choose an image as frightening as this one to represent the brand’s spring collection? And, more importantly, why would they alter Lara’s beautiful body so severely?