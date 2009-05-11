George Clooney laughs it up as he shoots his latest flick Up In The Air in Miami today. The comedy, directed and adapted by Jason Reitman, also co-stars Jason Bateman and Vera Farmiga, and is based on the book by Walter Kirn. The 48-year-old actor made headlines recently when he defended Randy Gerber after a woman who used to work at one of Gerber’s restaurants sued him for sexual harrassment.
What’s So Funny, George?
George Clooney laughs it up as he shoots his latest flick Up In The Air in Miami today. The comedy, directed and adapted by Jason Reitman, also co-stars Jason Bateman and Vera Farmiga, and is based on the book by Walter Kirn. The 48-year-old actor made headlines recently when he defended Randy Gerber after a woman who used to work at one of Gerber’s restaurants sued him for sexual harrassment.
