What’s Pretty And Red All Over: Fall 2011 Trend

As a country we’ve been in the red for a sadly long time, maybe designers are taking a wink at a long bout of recession, maybe they’re hoping China will take note, maybe they wanted to give Valentino a delayed homage but whatever the reason, red was all over the runways.

Altuzarra went for a more subtle hue, while Prabal and BCBG had gowns on the mind and Timo went for a long and lean skinny pant. Whether on a tie neck blouse, or paired with blue or purple, the question remains, will you go bold for Fall?

All photos:ImaxTree