Yelle Is Pretty In Pink For Her New Video ‘Comme Un Enfant’

The French-rapping, electro pop queen Yelle is back and still groovier than ever.

Dropping the video for her latest single “Comme Un Enfant” just last month, she is bringing the dope beats and monochromatic color schemes like whoa. The new video features just about everything drowned in a fleshy pink hue, from the super puffy shoulder sleeves spotted on Yelle to the head-to-toe catsuits worn by her back-up dancers.

We also have to give her some beauty styling props — she’s rocking some scarily rad stiletto nails, a great pink nude lip and some stellar black lashes.

Oh, and did you see that lip-shaped hair attachment? It’s kind of blowing our minds.

Check out the catchy dance jam in the video below and let us know what you think of it in the comments section underneath!