Wrap Up in Style With Luxe Scarves From House of Waris

“Throughout history, scarves have been a most important accessory,” says House of Waris founder and designer Waris Ahluwalia. “They are works of art, heirlooms passed down for generations. They are collector’s items, they keep us warm, they let us ADORN ourselves.”

Just like his jewelry collection, each House of Waris scarf is created using traditional techniques, handcrafted by world-class artisans using only the finest materials. Time and thought goes into each silk and cashmere scarf, leaving each “adornment” slightly special and unique in its own natural right.

For his Fall 2012 collection, House of Waris has presented a great collection of unisex scarves, each one of them dripping in high quality craftsmanship and a modest appreciation for luxury.

The honeycomb design of the Kundun pattern is definitely an instant favorite; it is both simple and smart with hexagon designs and eye-catching colorways.

When asked what the star scarf of the bunch was, or in other words the scarf that best represents his latest collection in all of its handmade glory, Waris pointed to one of the more simpler designs — the Vitta style in a color called “Ink,” made of 100% cashmere.

The designer noted that it was a classic and timeless design in a color that always goes well with whatever you’re wearing, even when it’s paired with a casual outfit during the day or a fancy suit in the evening.

From intricately dyed silk scarves to super soft cashmere wraps with finely stitched detailing, the range of options to enjoy one of life’s simple luxuries courtesy of the House of Waris has never felt so great — literally.