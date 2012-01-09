World Premiere: UK’s NZCA/LINES Performs New Single (VIDEO)

Even since we saw NZCA/LINES‘ (a.k.a. Michael Lovett) first-ever video for the single “Compass Points” off the self-titled debut album, we’ve been pretty much in love with the mellow, indie electro pop tunage from this Hottie McHotStuff.

Yes, you’ve heard us correctlyNZCA/LINES is a babe, and we’re not afraid to yell it from the top of the Empire State Building.

Thankfully, we recently got our hands on a brand new video featuring NZCA/LINES performing his second single “Okinawa Channels” that comes out on January 16th.

Shot by Lo+LOAF TV for Lo & Behold Sessions, NZCA/LINES delivers an excellent live performance while differently colored strobes of light flash over Michael et al.

