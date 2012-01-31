Wool And The Gang: Meet The DIY Designers

With the spring season not to far upon us now, it’ll soon be time to change out the chunky knit sweaters hanging in your closet for lightweight tank-tops and breezy dresses.

But who says you still can’t rock knitwear when the temps start to go up?

To get some expert advice on how to sport some fun knits during the upcoming spring and summer seasons, StyleCaster headed on down to knit-know-it-alls Wool and the Gang to check out their own Spring/Summer collection, get some style tips and find out more about this DIY brand straight from the designers, at their SoHo studio in New York City.

If you aren’t familiar with Wool and the Gang, you probably have seen some of their knitting kits at a local boutique near you (or listed on your favorite online shop), or even seen some of their ready-made pieces worn by local fashionistas on the streets of New York or Paris.

We chatted up with designers Aurelie Popper and Jade Hardwood to learn more about the brand and their DIY iniativies, as well as to get the low down on the inspirations behind their latest collections.

Click through the slideshow above to read our interview and see photos from our visit to the Wool and the Gang studio!

