Will Hedi Slimane Debut New Frances Bean Shots This Weekend?

It’s no secret that Hedi Slimane has recently gained major hype points thanks to the stunning photos the designer-slash-photographer took of the recently declared new face of fashion Frances Bean Cobain, daughter of wild child Courtney Love and the late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain.

This weekend sees the debut of his first ever West Coast solo exhibit, titled California Song, at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles. Featuring a set of photographic essays, exhibitions and publications that document the artist during his “California period,” the focal points of the works center around Slimane’s usual motif of urban youth culture as well as artistic communities.

Though if you’re hoping to see any shots of Frances Bean Cobain on display, you’re probably going to be out of luck, as no representatives over at MOCA were able to answer our inquiry if any shots of her would appear in the exhibit.

In addition, it was noted in a New York Times article that those “photos were undertaken privately at Ms. Cobain’s request,” even though Slimane decided to put those snaps up on the Internet anyway. (I guess putting up photos on the Internet is way more private than having them on display at a respectfully curated art exhibit, right?)

Hedi Slimane’s California Song debuts on Saturday, November 12 at the MOCA, 8687 Melrose Avenue, West Hollywood, CA, 90069.