Will Dave Franco Become Your New Favorite Franco Brother?

You may remember first catching a glimpse of Dave Franco (yes, as in James’s little bro) as “Greg the soccer player” in a Superbad scene that lasts all of 15 seconds. He went on to land recurring roles in TV shows like Scrubs and Greek, and small parts in films Charlie St. Cloud and Greenberg. But if you’ve missed him in any of those roles, fear not, as you’re about to see a whole lot more of the younger Franco brother.

Dave Franco will appear in four movies in 2012 and 201321 Jump Street, Warm Bodies, Rosaline and Now You See Me. That’s half as many as his older brother, and I mean that entirely as a complement. Anyways, it must be nearly impossible to be attached to as many projects as James Franco is at any one time.

Look for Dave next as a popular high school student in the action flick based on the 80s TV series 21 Jump Street (being released in March) which also stars Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum. In the meantime, you can see him in a couple of Funny or Die shorts that he also wrote, proving that Dave’s comedic talents extend to writing as well.

If James Franco’s antics over the past few years have turned you off him permanently, there’s now a similar-looking Franco whose career you can choose to follow. We hope this one won’t turn out to be quite so…um…bizarre?

Photo via Sipa Press