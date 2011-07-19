WHIPLASH: Sebastian Professional’s Cocktail Of The Week

Attention stylistas and fashion superstars-in-the-making: Get ready to sport your chicest coifs for the second week of StyleCaster’s and Sebastian Professional‘s Reinventor Challenge for an amazing opportunity to be flown out to New York City and be featured in a special photoshoot for NYLON magazine (and if you don’t know what we’re talking about, be sure to check out all the deets here).

For this week’s featured style cocktail, we’re showcasing a fierce hairdo by Sebastian Professional Stylist Diva Poulos called Whiplasha sleek, tight top ponytail that is sure to have your inevitable hair whips do all the talking.

Want to re-create/imitate this show-stopping hair style? Just take a look at the step-by-step directions below on how to get the exact look or use them as a guideline for your own unique interpretation!

WHIPLASH

1. Apply Sebastian Professional Potion 9 Lite to damp hair and Gel Forte, then blow-dry with a flat, soft brush.

2. Once dry, spray Trilliant to the bottom third of hair for thermal protection and flat iron the ends.

3. Brush hair up into a high and tight ponytail, taking hair section by section and spraying Shaper to the roots to maintain a light-weight hold.

4. Wrap and pin a piece of hair around the elastic using Shaper Plus and smooth over with a brush, pulling hair very tight at the top of the head.

KEY SEBASTIAN PROFESSIONAL PRODUCTS:

We are loving the Whiplash hairstyle here at the StyleCaster office because it’s a perfect ‘do to pull off during the day and work into the night. And if you do try to attempt any hair whips la Willow Smith, just make sure you’re a good two feet away from your friends and co-workers (let’s just say we had to learn that the hard way)!

So get ready to break out the hair products, styling tools and one hot helping of attitude because we’re going to keep a close eye on all you Reinventors-in-the-making. Just don’t forget to upload your photos on the “What’s Next” page or else you might miss your moment in the limelight!

