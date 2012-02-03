Which Spice Girl Is Bringing Back The Union Jack Dress?

If you woke up this morning thinking that it was 1997, then join the club!

This morning, I got news that Geri Halliwell a.k.a. Ginger Spice will be teaming up with British High Street retailer Next to debut a small collection inspired by her iconic Union Jack mini-dress.

“The Union Jack dress was my favourite stage outfit and with everything that is happening this year such as the Olympics and the Jubilee it just felt the right time to design an updated version of the dress for my range with Next,” the former Spice Girl said in a statement, according to Fashion Week News.

If this isn’t already giving you heavy flashbacks to the Spice Girls’ late-90s music video reign on MTV, that awful movie that you know you secretly love and being the idols of every girl at your elementary school, then maybe that just might be only me.

The Union Jack Collection will be available online and in selected stores starting next month.

Now, the only question remains is who is going to be the brainiac across the pond to hawk some of these duds on eBay?