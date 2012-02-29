When Models Go H.A.M. On Flowers: Watch The MCM SS12 Video

Heritage German brand MCM (whose iconic monogram bags were a big hit back in the 80s) has recently been put back on our radar thanks to a recent press preview for the fall/winter 2012 collection we got to check out here in New York — and even more so after we caught the brand’s spring/summer 2012 fashion short over on Think Contra today.

This one-minute fashion film features a slick-backed, ponytailed Jessica Miller (a model muse for creative visionaries Inez and Vinoodh) strutting her stuff down the hallways of the Hotel Bayerischer Hof in Munich, which is one of the leading luxury hotels in the world.

“Her passion for discovery is only matched by her redefined liberty. She’s a head-turner, a trend setter and daredevil…”

Head-turner is an understatement for Jessica, who is working it out hard in head-to-toe MCM gear (um, did you see that amazing white motorcycle jacket with the sweet detailing on the lapels?!).

Throw in some colorful flowers, a plastic baby doll and a pink-colored monogram rain jacket and you’ve got yourself a winner of a fashion flick.