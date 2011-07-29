‘What’s Next’ Tumblr is the Best Micro Blog Ever (#Truth)

Good news for all you stylish, social media addicts out therethe “WHAT’S NEXT” feature area presented by Sebastian Professional now has it’s own Tumblr page!

Joining along with the ranks of Ms. Gaga, photographer Terry Richardson, indie darling Zooey Deschanel and our own mother-site StyleCaster, “WHAT’S NEXT” has entered the Tumblr-verse with a suitcase full of rad bones to the max!

The WHAT’S NEXT on StyleCaster Tumblr will feature daily article highlights, behind-the-scenes snapshots and cool random musings I just so happen to stumble upon on the Information Super Highway.

You don’t have to be on Tumblr to follow the micro blog (thanks RSS feeds!), but if you just so happen to have your own Tumblr account, feel free to follow us! When you start following our new Tumblr page, I will be sure to check out all the tubular Tumblrs out there and see what cool stuff you fierce chicas are into these days.

Who knowsmaybe I’ll even feature your amazing Tumblr page right here on “WHAT’S NEXT” someday…

So what are you waiting for?! Go get your Tumblr on, right now!