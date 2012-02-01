What Is Die Antwoord Saying In The New Alexander Wang Video?

The next musical duo Alexander Wang has chosen to be the face for the latest T by Alexander Wang campaign comes from South Africa, and goes by the name of Die Antwoord.

Die Antwoord have had a buzz around them in the musical world for a while now, and have become known for their eccentric aesthetic and musical stylings, which comes out in full force in the new video for the New York-based designer.

In the video which you can check out down below, Die Antwoord spits out the rhymes from their one of their new tracks “Fatty Boom Boom”, while rocking the new season’s duds. Unfortunately, I can only seem to understand about half of the words they’re saying.

Take a look down below, and hopefully you’ll be able to fill me in on the rest.