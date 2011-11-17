What Do Kid Cudi, Lovecat Magazine & Halibut Have In Common?

Last night, Lovecat magazine hosted their second-ever dinner for Kanon Organic Vodka‘s Dinner Series at Imperial No. 9 located at the Mondrian SoHo Hotel in Downtown New York City.

Lovecat‘s super duo Prince and Jacob were seated at the head of the table along with musician-slash-actor-slash-stud-muffin Kid Cudi, electro pop princess Neon Hitch, One Management‘s Scott Lipps and Drew Hunter, along with handful of pretty young things that are otherwise known as models. As we all enjoyed a plethora of seafood dishes courtesy of Imperial No. 9, I got to chow down and enjoy a few Kanon cocktails with a great set of stylish folks.

Mad props go to Kid Cudi who was able to identify the plate of delicious halibut. Who knew he was such a fish connoisseurthat’s so hot!

Lovecat Issue #2 (that features Lindsay Lohan on the cover) is on newsstands now at Opening Ceremony, with Issue #3 coming at the end of December. Don’t forget to grab a copy when you can ’cause there will only be 1,000 issues available for sale worldwide!

To check out a few snaps from last night’s private dinner party at the Mondrian SoHo, click through the images in the slideshow above!