What Do Aggy Deyn, Dr. Martens & Snogging Have In Common?

As we reported back in the fall that Brit models Agyness Deyn and Ash Stymest were the faces for Dr. Martens‘ #FIRSTANDFOREVER campaign, the iconic British footwear brand recently released their latest short film featuring the adorable duo.

This time around, the film has Aggy talking about her first love (as opposed to her first heartbreak like the last time), frolicking around the British seaside with that hunk of tattooed babe-ness known as Ash Stymest.

While the two are totally convincing as real-life lovebirds, we can’t help but gush and get the 5-year-old girly giggles after hearing dear ol’ Aggy talking about “snogging” (which is British slang for kissing…hard, just in case you didn’t know).

“We just snogged all day’Shall we carry on snogging? Yeah. Are you hungry? Nah, let’s snog,'” says Aggy during the film.

Uh. Door. Ah. Bulls.

[via Portable.tv]